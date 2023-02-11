The plan seemed simple enough from Key West High boys soccer coach Marc Pierre: Put up a strong defensive front against a MAST Academy in the Region 4-4A quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 11, in Miami.
The Sharks were coming off an impressive run to the District 16-4A Championships, during which they defeated the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state, so Pierre knew it would be a challenge, especially with two of the Conchs’ top defenders already out for the season. Then on Wednesday morning, senior captain Smondy Joseph — who had made the move to center back after losing Finn McKnight and Erick Ochoa-Orellana — woke up ill and was unable to make the trip.
That meant Pierre had to make some last-minute adjustment, thus, senior captain Jonathan Gvili moved out of the midfield to defense, in place of his sick co-captain, but that also meant Key West had to fill out the midfield, which they did with striker Johnathan Bahri dropping back and leaving just one player up front in the attack, Loubins Fleuridor.
“We went there prepared to throw the kitchen sick at them, which is what we did,” said Pierre. “We stuck to the plan with what we worked on at practice and hoped we got the result we wanted.”
Adding to the challenge, just moments after MAST netted the first goal on the match just minutes into the second half, Key West had a double-yellow card awarded and played the remained of the contest a man down. In fact, with so many players missing, the Conchs had upwards of five freshmen in the lineup, one who played on junior varsity for portions of the season, but were still able to keep their shape, as Flueridor, one of those freshmen, would score, the defense would hold and the match would go to penalty kicks tied at 1.
“The resilience and hunger really showed,” said Pierre.
Having already overcome so many obstacles, Key West was not about to let it slip away, converting four of five attempts to claim the victory, 4-2, in the penalty kicks.
“To be able to win through all these obstacle is amazing,” said Pierre. “I knew we would get some chances, we just needed to capitalize on some of them. We had to make sure to make them count because that would decide the game. Then we played defense like our lives depended on it.
“In the last 10 seasons, that maybe one of the best wins, if not the best win of my coaching career,” the coach added.
The coach explained that because the Sharks’ attack was pressing to get the insurance goal, which allowed the Conchs to counter for the score as Fleuridor controlled a long ball and made a move past a defender before getting fouled in the box for a penalty kick. Gvili converted the attempt to even the score at 1-all at the 60-minute mark.
With 20 minutes remaining, Pierre had his team refocus their energy to the defensive side of the ball, which he furthered was aided by the Sharks, that helped the Conchs maintain their form the entire match.
“Every time they tried to do something, we came up with a solution for it,” said Pierre. “They are a very smart team and have very good ball control, they just weren’t able to get behind our defense.”
The coach also credited the play of senior goal keeper Karel Bublak for keeping his team in the game and sending the match into extra periods.
“Karel had to come off his line a couple time to make some great saves,” said Pierre. “They were coming at us with everything that had and at one point I felt we had an opportunity in overtime to win it, it was just one of those games I am glad I had the chance to experience.”
With the match going to penalty kicks, Pierre placed Gvili in the first position and Bahri at No. 3 then asked the players “who else wanted to take a shot?”
“We had one round of penalty kicks at practice the day before so we knew who was good at taking the kicks,” said Pierre. “It’s a lot of pressure and some of them didn’t want to do it.”
Key West went first and Gvili buried his shot to the upper left of the keeper, who chose the correct direction but could not stop the shot. Bublak nearly sent away MAST’s first attempt getting a hand of the kick, but that gave the Conchs the momentum. Freshman Sebastian Camargo stepped up next for the Conchs and also went upper left for the score and the Sharks missed their second attempt. Bahri converted his attempt to extend the Key West lead, but MAST brought it back to a one-shot advantage. Wyatt Gibson’s try for Key West would sail high, off the cross bar, giving the Sharks an opportunity to bring the score back even, but MAST would also send the fourth shot off the cross bar. That set up the game-winning penalty kick for Key West’s Ervin Ordonez, who placed his shot bottom right, to secure the victory.
“It was beautiful and all the boys ran onto the field celebrating,” said Pierre. “That’s not an easy team to beat. They have played against some quality teams and had some good results, so to be the David that took down that Goliath is huge.”
Now Key West has another “mission impossible,” as Pierre called it, taking on the second-ranked team in Class 4A in the state, Gulliver Prep, in the Region 4-4A semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 11, with kickoff at 7 p.m., at the Florida International University Stadium.
“I was trying to compare us to Gulliver against common opponents, just to get an idea, and in the nation we are 222th and they are 38th and in Florida we are 71st and they are 17th and in Class 4, we are seventh and they are second,” said Pierre, also pointing out that MAST just defeated Gulliver in the District 16-4A semifinals en route to winning the title. “We told the boys, ‘play like you have nothing to lose, because you truly don’t. We are not sure when we get back here again, so enjoy it, don’t take anything for granted and keep playing with that hunger.’ I really appreciate those who have come out and done just that, as a coach I couldn’t ask for anything more.”