The plan seemed simple enough from Key West High boys soccer coach Marc Pierre: Put up a strong defensive front against a MAST Academy in the Region 4-4A quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 11, in Miami.

The Sharks were coming off an impressive run to the District 16-4A Championships, during which they defeated the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state, so Pierre knew it would be a challenge, especially with two of the Conchs’ top defenders already out for the season. Then on Wednesday morning, senior captain Smondy Joseph — who had made the move to center back after losing Finn McKnight and Erick Ochoa-Orellana — woke up ill and was unable to make the trip.

jwcooke@keysnews.com

Tags

Recommended for you