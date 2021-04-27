The final 132 pitches in the regular-season career for Marathon High senior Cicely Ozbun were nearly perfect as the Lady ’Fins ace tossed back-to-back no-hitters, striking out 17 and walking just two in those contests resulting in a 4-0 victory against Mater Lakes on Wednesday, April 21, and 15-0 mercy-rule finish on Friday, April 23.
Against the Bears on Wednesday, Ozbun needed 87 pitches to get through seven innings, striking out 10 and allowing just one base runner on a walk to the leadoff hitter, as the retired 21 of the next 23 batters she faced, with the lone two blemishes coming of Dolphins fielding errors.
While Ozbun held Mater Lakes without a hit, Marathon collected 14 including a 4-for-4 outing by Sarah Kratzert, with a double and triple. Allison Garcia was also perfect at the plate went 3-for-3, driving in Krazert in the second and Garcia also scored in the at-bat. Allison Paskiewicz also recorded a trio of hits, including a double to start off the third inning rally, during which the Dolphins score their final two runs.
Ozbun scored the fourth and final run of the game after reaching third on a triple and scoring on a double by Kratzert.
Despite also receiving hits from Kayla Spie, Carla Bacallao and Dakota Coleman, the Lady ‘Fins were unable to score again, but the Bears could not muster anything against Ozbun.
Two days later she needed only 45 pitches to get through three innings of work as her teammates scored 15 in the first three for a mercy-rule ending. Ozbun struck out seven and retired seven straight to end the game as allowing a first-inning walk and hit batter.
This time around, Marathon scored the 15 runs on just four hits as well as 11 walks. Paskiewicz, Ozbun, Shynell McGuire and Bacallao had the hits in the win, during which the Lady ’Fins scored five in each of the three at-bats.
Marathon will now look to carry that momentum on Ozbun’s final pitches in the playoffs, which began with a forfeit by Archbishop Carroll in the District 16-2A Semifinals, which garners the Lady ’Fins a berth in the FHSAA state yournament. Marathon will now advance to the District 16-2A Finals, which will be played on Thursday against the winner of Westwood and Colonial Christian at 4 p.m.