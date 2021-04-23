Throwing first-pitch strikes to 12 of 24 batters and strikes on 61 of 87 pitches, Cicely Ozbun attacked the zone on Thursday afternoon for the Marathon High softball team, which allowed the Lady ’Fins senior to toss a no-hitter while striking out 10 in a 4-0 victory at Mater Lakes.
Ozbun’s only walk in the game came against the first batter she faced and, from that point, she would retire 21 of 23 in a row, as errors in the second and fifth innings allowed the other two Bears baserunners to reach, but none would get into scoring position.
With Ozbun holding down the Bears’ offense, the Lady ’Fins took advantage by scoring a pair of runs in the second and third to seal the win. In the second, a triple by Sarah Kratzert and doubled by Allison Garcia, who came around to score on a wild pitch, put Marathon in front by two and in the third, doubles by Allison Paskiewicz and Kratzert, along with a triple by Ozbun, opened the advantage to four.
While Ozbun did not allow a hit in the contest, Marathon would rack up 14 led by Kratzert, who went 4-for-4 in the victory. Garcia and Paskiewicz both added three hits, Dakota Coleman doubled and with singles were Kayla Sipe and Carla Bacallao.
With the Lady ’Fins in control, Ozbun trusted her defense as she needed just 10 pitches to retire the final six outs, all put in play, to close out the W.
Marathon has just one game remaining on its regular-season schedule, on Friday at home against Ransom Everglades at 5 p.m. before opening the District 16-2A tournament against Archbishop Carroll on Tuesday, April 27.