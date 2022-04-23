While there are four entries from Monroe County into the Florida High School Athletic Association boys weightlifting State Finals, only Xavyer Arrington is a legitimate state champion contender as the Coral Shores High junior is coming off a pair of first-place finishes at the Region 4-1A finals. Coach Erin Hamilton said Arrington has a state championship-or-bust mentality as he is, at least, expecting to medal during the meet being held at Port St. Joe’s High on Saturday, April 23.
“He’s definitely going to, at least, take the Top 5, if not the Top 3,” Hamilton said about Arrington. “He didn’t even max out at regionals, so he has a lot more in the bag. He can’t let the nerves get to him.”
As the No. 2-ranked lifter in the unlimited weight class in the snatch lift and No. 9 in the traditional lifts (bench press and clean and jerk), Arrington is 15 pounds away from matching the top lift from any regional round, but at this point of the postseason, the coach expressed it’s more of a mental game rather than physical for the Hurricanes junior to claim a medal.
“It’s his first time going to state, so he commented the nerves are getting to him, but I think he’ll be able to work through that,” said Hamilton.
While the Hurricanes coach furthered that all season she expected Arrington to be in this position, she was pleased to have senior Orlando Pera also garner a berth into the state finals, as the No. 16-ranked lifter in the 155 pound-weight class in the snatch. Pera comes in 40 pounds behind the current state leader.
“We are hoping for a PR and see where he can get,” said Hamilton, noting it’s a victory for the senior to just advance to state. “He was very excited.”
Marathon is also sending a pair of athletes as Alex Perdomo qualified in the 139-pound weight class in the snatch, in which he is ranked 19th, and Yuni DeLeon, also in the snatch of the 199-pound weight class. De Leon is 35 pounds off behind the top region champion, and Perdomo is 55 pounds off the lead. No matter the outcomes, medals or not, the state finals will bring an end to the season for both teams.