For the first time in 50 years of the program, the Marathon High boys soccer team claimed the district championship, and a major reason for that was the play of seniors Miguel Avena and Jimmy Gimeranes, both of whom will be taking their talents to the next level at the same school. The duo signed their national letters of intent to play soccer next fall at North Country Community College in Saranac, New York.
Avena was a three-time All-Monroe County player and Gimeranes was selected to the team twice during their careers, which also spanned to the football field for the Dolphins.
During its district title run, Marathon outscored its opponents 13-1.
“Jimmy and Miguel were instrumental in helping our Dolphins win the first boys district championship in Marathon High history this season.” said Marathon athletic director Lance Martin. “Good luck, men. Your families, friends, school and community are proud of you.”