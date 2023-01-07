It was a 3-2 lead for the Coral Shores High boys basketball team in the opening minute against Oxbridge Academy on Thursday, Jan. 5, in West Palm Beach. The ThunderWolves would go in front in the following seconds and hold it for the next 30 minutes of game action, extending the lead to seven points at the half, which they held through the third quarter.
“Oxbridge Academy is a talented, well-coached team, they’ve got some size and some really good shooters, so we knew it would be a test,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “They beat Palmer by 27 earlier in the season and of course Palmer is a district rival of ours who traditionally has strong teams so we knew we would have our hands full.”
In the fourth, Coral Shores turned up the defensive pressure, allowing Oxbridge to score only two field goals in the final eight minutes, and even with the ThunderWolves attempting to stall the ball with six minutes showing on the clock, the comeback was on for the Hurricanes. As Oxbridge worked to take away Coral Shores’ inside game, Isaac Rivera found AJ Putetti open twice beyond the arc, the sophomore making both the final good with 40 seconds left in the game to give the ’Canes their first lead since the opening minute, which they held for a 54-53 victory.
“I was really pleased with the way we played,” said Mandozzi. “Between some injuries and a few guys missing and some coming back after missing some time earlier in the year I’ve felt like we just haven’t been in sync the way I would like at this point in the season, so it was really thrilled to see us play a game like tonight.”
With three seconds left to play and Coral Shores in front by a point, Eddy Espinosa was intentionally fouled on a play that was ruled an unsportsmanlike intentional foul that would put the ’Canes at the line and presumably give them the ball back to seal the game. However, the referee called a technical foul on a Hurricanes player who reacted to the hard hit on Espinosa, giving the ThunderWolves a last chance.
“That technical at the end of the game is something I’ve never seen before,” said Mandozzi. “Our guy reacted to a really cheap shot on Eddy that was a dangerous play. It didn’t seem like he did much to warrant a technical there at all. He really stepped between Eddy and the player who put him to the floor, but we also have to be smarter and know that we’re on the road, and we’re not going to get those calls. I thought there was no question that their player should have been ejected for the play and forced to sit out for a game as he went for his head and shows no intention of going for the ball, but we need to have restraint as hard as it is to see your guy take a shot like that.”
Espinosa would make one of his two free throws, and the ThunderWolves made one of two technical fouls and put up a last second shot on an inbounds play that bounced wide just before the final buzzer blew.
“The thing I was most pleased with is that we executed our game plan,” said Mandozzi. “Everyone stayed on script and did their jobs and when we do that we are a really good basketball team. It felt like we weren’t trusting each other enough at times recently, so it was great to get back to playing Coral Shores basketball.”
The coach expressed that he felt they needed to do a better job boxing out and rebounding in the first half, but Oxbridge also made seven 3-pointers in the first half to open the sizeable lead. In the second half, the coach stressed it was on the defensive side of the ball where he felt his team began to rattle Oxbridge.
“That’s as good of half court defense as we’ve played this season,” said Mandozzi. “I felt confident that if we could clean up our issues there that we would be in good shape down the stretch, which we did. We got a few really big minutes out of Johnny Holly in the first half to help us inside and on the boards.
“Having Rivera back makes a big difference of course, but he, (Isaac) Holmes and Putetti created a couple of key turnovers and if we can get our defense playing like that we’ll give teams problems the rest of the way,” added the coach. “Rivera is quick but he’s strong and those three guys along with (Mathew) St. Aubin give us a lot of interchangeable parts to switch any positions if we want without having mismatches.”
Holmes finished with a double-double grabbing 11 rebounds while scoring 15 Points, shooting 55% from the field, as well as tallying three steals and three assists. Allen Perez netted 13 points, going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, St. Aubin dropped in 11 points with five rebounds and AJ Putetti scored six of his 10 in the final quarter for the win.
“I liked how we took care of the basketball on offense and we executed our game plan really well,” said Mandozzi. “On offense we were giving them a lot of problems around the basket with Isaac Holmes and Matt St. Aubin leading the charge and then we played off of that with Allen Perez mixing it up between the inside and outside with three 3s. With Oxbridge really working to take away the inside game, it opened things up for our shooters. They switched to a zone in the last minute and Isaac Rivera did a nice job of setting up AJ Putetti for two big 3-pointers in the last few minutes. AJ’s just a really clutch kid and he’s not afraid of the moment. Two big time shots for him in big time moments and it was a really nice job by our guys of recognizing their switching defenses and executing.”