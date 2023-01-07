Putetti 3 pointer

AJ Putetti follows through on a 3-pointer that put Coral Shores in the lead in the final minute of game action on Thursday, Jan. 5, against Oxbridge in West Palm Beach.

 Photo provided

It was a 3-2 lead for the Coral Shores High boys basketball team in the opening minute against Oxbridge Academy on Thursday, Jan. 5, in West Palm Beach. The ThunderWolves would go in front in the following seconds and hold it for the next 30 minutes of game action, extending the lead to seven points at the half, which they held through the third quarter.

“Oxbridge Academy is a talented, well-coached team, they’ve got some size and some really good shooters, so we knew it would be a test,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “They beat Palmer by 27 earlier in the season and of course Palmer is a district rival of ours who traditionally has strong teams so we knew we would have our hands full.”

