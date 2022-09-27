Maybe the Everglades Prep football team knew it was in for a long night on Friday, Sept. 23, taking on Coral Shores during homecoming night at George M. Barley Jr. Field, which is why, following the ejection of the Panthers coach in the first quarter — having to be asked to leave the field via a police escort — the visiting team also nearly joined their coach on the charter bus home.
The game would resume, but sure enough, Everglades Prep would eventually leave the field early, asking for a truncated final quarter, with an already running clock as the Coral Shores defense extended its streak to 13 consecutive quarters without allowing a point during a 37-0 trouncing.
After forcing a punt on the opening drive of the game, Coral Shores was driving toward its first touchdown of the game, when play was halted for roughly 15 minutes to remove the ejected coaching from the gridiron. During the delay, the coach motioned for his players to also leave the field, but eventually, the game would resume with Chuck Jacobsen scoring the first of his two touchdowns moments later to put the Hurricane up for good.
Coral Shores would put up points on six of its seven possessions in the game, the lone non-scoring drive coming after Victor Franchini recovered a fumble at the Panther’s 15-yard line, but a touchdown pass would be called out of bounds and the Hurricanes turned over the ball on downs. That would be that last time Coral Shores missed an opportunity, as Yemel Moreno took a quarterback keeper 9 yards to pay dirt after Derek Smith set up the score on a 20-yard run, Elijah Palmiscaino returned an interception for a score and, after a fumble forced by Isaac Holmes recovered by AJ Putetti, Jacobsen put his team in front 27-0 with his second touchdown just seconds before halftime.
In the third quarter, Ethan Marguet knocked a 29-yard field goal through the upright and Dantay Diorio snagged an interception, which put Coral Shores in position for what turned out to be its first score of the evening, on a 26-yard pass play from Moreno to Angel Jester, as Everglades Prep requested the final quarter be reduced to one minute and the clock run to end the game early.
Knowing a shutout would be important to maintain a grip on the fourth and final seed in the conference championship bracket, Coral Shores agreed to the early ending, extending the streak to three straight games without allowing a point, and now four in five games, with Palmer Trinity’s go-ahead score in the third quarter of week two the last time the Hurricanes allowed a point.
The streak will be put to the test on Friday, Sept. 27, as high-scoring Ransom Everglades will be coming to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.