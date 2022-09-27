Maybe the Everglades Prep football team knew it was in for a long night on Friday, Sept. 23, taking on Coral Shores during homecoming night at George M. Barley Jr. Field, which is why, following the ejection of the Panthers coach in the first quarter — having to be asked to leave the field via a police escort — the visiting team also nearly joined their coach on the charter bus home.

The game would resume, but sure enough, Everglades Prep would eventually leave the field early, asking for a truncated final quarter, with an already running clock as the Coral Shores defense extended its streak to 13 consecutive quarters without allowing a point during a 37-0 trouncing.