Florida International University freshman Isabella Perez was honored with first-team All-Conference USA status to highlight a total of three freshman members of the Panthers’ softball team who received postseason honors from the conference on Tuesday, May 9.
The 2022 Key West High graduate and catcher for the Region Championship Lady Conchs squad, Perez, who became the first Panther to earn All-Conference USA first-team status since 2018, was joined by fellow rookie Ella Whitney, who earned second-team All-CUSA status.
Perez was recognized as a catcher, while Whitney was listed as an infielder.
In addition, both Perez and Whitney were joined by pitcher Megan Kruger on the All-Conference USA Freshman Team.
Perez is the eighth first-team All-CUSA honoree in program history since FIU joined the league in 2014.
Perez currently ranks ninth nationally and leads Conference USA with a total of 16 runners caught stealing. Opposing baserunners have been successful just 52.6% of the time vs. FIU this season.
The Panthers have allowed a conference-low 20 stolen bases this season. Perez opened her collegiate career by tossing out five of the first six baserunners who attempted to steal against her.
She also leads FIU with 22 RBI, which ranks 23rd among C-USA leaders and ranks second on the squad with a .323 batting average, which ranks 19th in C-USA.