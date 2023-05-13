Isabella Perez.JPG

Perez

Florida International University freshman Isabella Perez was honored with first-team All-Conference USA status to highlight a total of three freshman members of the Panthers’ softball team who received postseason honors from the conference on Tuesday, May 9.

The 2022 Key West High graduate and catcher for the Region Championship Lady Conchs squad, Perez, who became the first Panther to earn All-Conference USA first-team status since 2018, was joined by fellow rookie Ella Whitney, who earned second-team All-CUSA status.

