Typically a five-tool player describes an All-American outfielder, a hard-hitting shortstop or maybe even a Golden Glove winner corner infielder, but rarely is that term used on a catcher. For that matter, Key West High softball coach Jason Garcia does not believe his catcher Isabella Perez is a five-tool player either: “I’d give her a sixth tool,” said the Lady Conchs coach as this season the junior backstop batted .500, with four home runs, 23 RBI, and 18 runs scored to become a finalist for the Farmer’s Dairy State Player of the year as well as The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“She has the smarts to go along with all the talent,” said Garcia about Perez’s sixth tool. “Bella was our captain, our leader, our run producer, our defensive standout and anything we needed she did for us. Off the field she was the cheerleader, keeping the girls’ mind right, she was my third or fourth coach.”
And the coach explained the statistics she collected this year were as legitimate as any Lady Conchs in the history of the program, because “the competition we played this year we so far much better than we have in previous year.”
“So it’s a great accomplishment,” the coach continued, noting four of the five teams the Conchs lost to this season reached the final four of their classification. “So we played some very tough teams this year and for her to have those numbers at the plate, while also throwing out 60% of the runners is something else.”
To further that point, Garcia pointed out that twice this season Perez turned an unassisted double plays on bunt attempts, including in the district finals to lead the Lady Conchs to the title.
“She going to shut the running game down, which is big in the fast-pitch game, and once you do that, all you have to do is score a couple of runs to win a game,” said Garcia. “She can run and a lot of catchers can’t because of the wear and tear on the knees and ankles. But she is very athletic, can run runners down and has the mindset to look for the next runner. That is big for coaching, for leadership, for everything.”
Through all her accomplishments on the field this season, Garcia stressed her biggest asset was the leadership she took on this season. It was also the biggest surprise the coach claimed from Perez this season.
“Even though it was only six or seven games in her sophomore year, she really didn’t want to stir the pot,” said Garcia. “So she really came out of her shell this year and it’s been exciting to watch her grow these last two years, even through the COVID season. We could always see the talent, I’ve watched her since she was 8 or 9 years old and she’s always been the cream of the crop coming up through the leagues. But to see her put it all together this year felt amazing.”
In fact, according to the Lady Conchs coach, Perez worked even harder during the shutdown, still practicing at least three times a week.
“She really pushed herself to be one of the best players in the state and it showed,” said Garcia. “She worked on her hitting, her defense has always been there, but she were she really grew was in her confidence and through that she became more vocal.”
The coach added that simply though her work ethic and dedication to improving, the rest of her teammates have made great strides because, “those other girls saw how hard she was working and tried to work as hard as her.”
“She just was always putting in the extra hours, calling up coaches to come out early to get extra swings and she was always bringing girls with her,” said Garcia. “As a coach, what else do you want? You want somebody who can lead a team and that’s exactly what she did.”
That is also what Garcia is expecting from his “six-tool” player next season as Key West will look to realign their pitching staff, they will need Perez to continue to excel, on and off the field, to a high degree. In essence, as Perez goes, so will the Conchs, even into the future.
“She will start us off with her hitting and, realistically, on the defensive side of the ball they know you are not going to be able to steal or try to bunt and get on base with her behind the plate,” said Garcia. “She is great in the classroom as well and just a pleasant person to be around. As a coach you like to see those people succeed because you know others around her will also learn that type of success.”