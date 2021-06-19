Yahaira Williams

Key West, Junior Outfielder

.455 Avg.; ,537 OBP; 4 HRs; 13 RBI; 22 R; 12 SB

“Yahiara was the spark to the fire on our offensive end. She led off and bunted, slapped, hit, or did whatever we needed her to do. She’s also come a long way defensively. She’s just a hard-working individual who has a bright future at the next level.”

—KW coach Jason Garcia

Coral Geide

Key West, Senior, Pitcher

73.2 IP; 16-4; 71 Ks; 2.37 ERA; 1.127 WHIP

“Anytime she had the ball, we knew we had a chance to win. She was a four-year starter, the No. 1 starter the day she walked on to the high school, and she’s done a great job against some really tough teams.”

—KW coach Jason Garcia

Marina Goins

Key West, Junior, Shortstop/Outfield/Third Base/Pitcher

.385 Avg.; .411 OPB; 2 triples; 12 RBI; 10 R

“Marina is just a fun person to be around and she had a great year. Whether we needed her to play first, third, short or right field, she was always there and she even pitched a couple of games. She was also a good bat in the middle of the lineup and one of the strongest arms on the team.”

—KW coach Jason Garcia

Ty Cervantes

Key West, Sophomore, Shortstop/Pitcher

.333 Avg.; .396 OBP; 1 HR; 7 R; 9 RBI/ 1.91 ERA; 12 Ks; 11 IP

“Ty really came around with her bat this year and hit the ball pretty well. She played very well defensively and also had some wins on the mound. She also had a big home run against Westminster and a no-hitter against SLAM Academy.”

—KW coach Jason Garcia

Savanah Delph

Key West, Sophomore, Outfield

.389 Avg.; .476 OPB.; 7 RBI; 10 R

“She hit fourth on the team and played a new position because that’s where we needed her. She became a consistent defensive player and hit for power, gap to gap, non-stop all season.”

—KW coach Jason Garcia

Chloe Knowles

Key West, Junior, Third Base/ Second Base/ Outfield

.300 Avg.; .440 OBP.; 4 RBI; 10 R

“Chloe is definitely one of the hardest workers on the team and was very sound defensively anywhere we put her, she always stepped up and did the job. She hit the ball extremely well. She is also very respectful and did whatever we asked of her.”

—KW coach Jason Garcia

Sabrina Ramirez

Key West, Senior, Second Base

,295 Avg.; .392 OBP; 10 RBI; 7 R; 3 doubles; 1 triple; 1 HR

“Sabrina has done an amazing turnaround the last two years. She was a team leader this year, she worked hard all summer and it paid off with a really good offensive year. She also didn’t make many errors on defense, so it was a very nice surprise this year.”

—KW coach Jason Garcia

Abigail Marcinak

Key West, Senior, Third Base

.222 Avg; 6 RBI; 8 R; 1 HR; .852 Field Percentage

“Abi was one of our strongest players on defense and really anchored us at third base.”

—KW coach Jason Garcia

Maddie Langley

Coral Shores, Junior, Pitcher

“Maddie is our MVP. She’s the one who leads us in the circle, she pitched every game, she bats third, and is just a great student-athlete all the way around, top to bottom. We really relied on her this season.”

—CS coach Lesa Bonee

Kailee Reinoso

Coral Shores, Sophomore, Shortstop

“Kailee did a good job anchoring short. She plays travel ball but does not play short for her travel team, and we are also looking to build her into a pitcher next year as well. She was our leadoff and she’s a triple threat from there and she also runs the bases well.”

—CS coach Lesa Bonee

Cecily Ozbun

Marathon, Senior, Pitcher

.340 Avg.; 15 RBI; 6 HR; 17 R; 2.57 ERA; 81.2 IP; 115 Ks

“Cecily has been our main pitcher for the last couple of years and battled every game. We wouldn’t have been where we made it, if wasn’t for her. At the plate to she was one of our team leaders and led the team in home runs. She was our team leader, MVP and we are going to miss her.”

— Mar. coach Kevin Freeman

Sarah Kratzert

Marthon, Junior, Third Base/Pitcher

.309 Avg.; 14 R; 9 RBI; 1 Triple; 4 Doubles; 1 HR/ 10.2 IP; 8 Ks

“Sarah was our defensive player of the year and one of the steadiest players we had out there. She made the least amount of errors on the team with the most amount of plays. She came to practice every day wanting to get better and a player the younger kids looked up to.”

— Mar. coach Kevin Freeman

Kayla Sipe

Marathon, Junior, Catcher

241 Avg.; 14 R; 9 RBI; 1 HR; .364 OBP

“Kayla caught every game of the season for us and was a big voice on the field for us. She’s always trying to help the younger kids. She has a great approach at the plate and behind the plate can call a great game. She’s playing travel ball this summer which will only make her stronger.”

— Mar. coach Kevin Freeman

Allison Paskiewicz

Marathon, Senior, Shortstop

.442 AVG.; 21 R; 6 doubles; 1 HR; 8 RBI; .565 OBP

“Allison led us in hitting this season and has played shortstop for us the past three years. In that time she came out to the field every day ready to work hard and never settle for just being average. She became vocal this year and made some great plays in the infield.”

— Mar. coach Kevin Freeman

Alison Garcia

Marathon, Freshman, First baseman

.321 OPB; 13 R; 8 RBI; 1 Double

“Alison never hesitated when we asked her to play first and missed only one game when she was hurt. She also did a good job pitching this year and has a lot to grow in the next three years. I believe she will get stronger and be a player to watch out for.”

— Mar. coach Kevin Freeman