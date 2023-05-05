A month before the Key West High tennis season began, first-year Conchs coach Elliot Manton received a unexpected gift when Eva Drozdetskaia transferred from the cold of Russia where she had played tennis for roughly a decade prior to the warmth of the Southernmost Continental City in the United States.
“It was all quite new to her. A lot of it is still alien for her, I know how it is coming from the UK myself nine years ago,” said Manton, also noting there was no language barrier as Drozdetskaia is fluent in English having vacationed in Key West with her family in prior summers. “The culture is different, so it took some adjusting, so she was nervous to begin with, but she certainly channeled it all in the right way. She got on with everybody and is one of the hardest workers I have seen.”
The coach furthered that he believes it was on the tennis court where Drozdetskaia found her comfort zone in her new home as she would not only practice with the team five days a week, but also then head off each day to do another hour of work at the park before spending a majority of the weekends in Miami as part of the USTA juniors circuit, all of which helped her become the Keys’ Auto Center All-Monroe County girls tennis player of the year.
“She was very busy, but she absolutely loves the sport, which makes it much easier for me as a coach,” said Manton. “I have to give credit to all the kids, not just her, putting in all the hard work.”
The Conchs coach explained that Drozdetskaia brought an infectious attitude that pushed her teammates to all want to improve, even if they were seniors following the freshman’s lead as her the freshman’s transition into the No. 1 role was so fluid that the felt her teammates expected her to take that spot almost instantaneously.
“You might assume that having a girl just walk in and play No. 1 with girls that have been together for some years now might cause some friction, but I think she had a lot of the girls’ admiration and I think it inspired them and I think they would have looked at me a bit odd if I hadn’t played her at No. 1,” said Manton. “All I had to do is to get them to push each other and cheer each other on at the same time.”
With Drozdetskaia leading the way, the Lady Conchs collected a 7-1 record on the season, including splitting with Immaculata-LaSalle, winning at the KWHS Back Yard for the first victory against the Royal Lions in program history.
“I knew if I could get them to make each other work hard, I could inspire them to do what I wanted, which was to build a team,” said Manton. “Tennis is not very often played in a team environment, so I told them this is the first and, for the seniors, the last time it will be in a team environment, so take advantage of that and push each other and that’s what they did.”
In the district tournament, Drozdetskaia topped her opponent from South Miami in the opening round, 8-1, but was eliminated by the same LaSalle foe who had defeated her twice in the season but improved in each match, falling in the postseason 8-4. In doubles, Drozdetskaia teamed with Gabriella Aguero and opened with a 3-0 lead but lost to MAST 8-3.
“I think it’s a real good foundation to springboard from,” said Manton. “Pretty much the whole team stays the same next year.”
During the offseason, as she just is beginning her high school career a month after her moving to a new country, Drozdetskaia will continue to play USTA junior events on the weekends while also training with Manton on weekdays.
“She didn’t want the season to end, she was asking why it had to and why do we not do this all year, she said,” recalled Manton. “Her brother is playing college tennis so she looks up to him and she will get there, if she keeps working hard, the world will be her oyster.”