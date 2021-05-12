Each of the seven Key West High athletes who were competing in the FHSAA 2A State Finals on Saturday, May 8, at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville were within range of the garnering a medal but, in the end, only two would bring home the hardware as Jazlyn Perloff was sixth in the pole vault and Marques Williamson was seventh in the javelin.
Setting a personal record, Perloff cleared 9 feet, 10 inches to place tied for fifth overall, with three other athletes, but the tiebreaker left her with a medal in sixth. The state champion cleared 11 feet, 3.75 inches.
It was Williamson’s third of four tosses, of 105 feet, 11 inches, that put him on the podium in seventh overall. He was seven inches better than eighth place and 41 feet away from the being on top of the medal stand.
Also joining the Conchs in Jacksonville were Savannah Chadic, who ran to a 1:02.10 in the 400-meter run, while she was also part of the 4x440 relay, along with Julia Niles, Nikki Tomita and Isabella Walterson. They both finished in 16th, while Kevon Mills’ leap of 5 foot, 9.75 inches was good for 13th in the high jump.
While only two of the seven Conchs in contention were able to garner a medal, six will be back next season, including Perloff and Williamson, as Niles is the only senior of the state qualifiers.