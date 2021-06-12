Savannah Chadic

Key West, Sophomore

Notes: “Savannah was able to get herself in the Top 3 all-time in Key West High history in the 400 and every week, from our last meet to district to regionals, she was chipping off her 400-meter time and also her split for the 4x400. She was always a stable and consistent runner for the 4x100 as well and was trustworthy with her handoffs.”

— KW Coach Dave Perkins

KW 4x400 and 4x100

Savannah Chadic, Julia Niles, Nikki Tomita and Isabella Walterson

Notes: “Julia was kind of the leader of the team as the senior has been part of the team since she was a freshman, so it was something we were always hopeful that she would be able to get an opportunity at the state meet, which we were able to do. The 4x400 ended up its the Top 3 all-time and the 4x100 ends up No. 5 on the list. Nikki and Isabella came over from soccer and are both very competitive and bust their butts every day at practice.”

— KW Coach Dave Perkins

Charlotte Bruba Grey

Key West, Junior

Notes: “Charlotte entered the Top 5 in both the 100 meters and 300-meter hurdles in Key West High history. She improved greatly from last year, she comes out and stays late on the hurdles drills and is always working hard in the drills.”

— KW Coach Dave Perkins

CS 4x100 relay

Lucia Rodriguez, Terry Clayton, Alexi Terry, Maya Gadea

Notes: “They set the new school record in the 4x100 and made it to regionals this year where they came in sixth place and in a normal year I think they would have made it to states. Most of the year they never really ran together because of COVID, but they were able to make a good run in the end.”

— CS coach Herbert James

Riley Dobson

Coral Shores, Senior

Notes: “Riley qualified for regionals in the discus and shot put. I’m so proud of her because she leaves the school with a record in both events. Overall she’s just a good athlete and the type of person you really like to coach.”

— CS coach Herbert James

Jenkavia Harper

Key West, Junior

Notes: “Jenkavia came from softball and used that ability to allow her to throw the javelin. She set a school record in that event and scored some points for us this year and also threw the discus very well and shot put and is in the Top 10 in the discus as well. I look for her to continue to improve her school records next year.”

— KW Coach Dave Perkins

Nicole Merryman

Marathon, Sophomore

Notes: “Nicole came through big with a personal record in regionals buy a couple of meters which solidified her in second and went to states for the first time where she got 12th, a couple of places better than she was predicted to do. That was a solid year for her first year showing javelin and she has two more years to get back there.”

— Mar. coach Jim Murphy

Monica Bailey

Key West, Freshman

Notes: “As a ninth-grader Monica had no idea what she was doing when she first came out, but she really worked hard at the discus and really gave everyone a run for their money later in the season even scoring the best on our team a couple of times. She moved onto the Top 10 in the discus as well.”

— KW Coach Dave Perkins