Combine a relentless work ethic, leading to a newfound skill level, along with a strength built through a gymnastics background, then you have Key West High junior pole vaulter Jazlyn Perloff and “when you put it all together you have a pretty good vaulter,” according to Conchs coach Dave Perkins.
“I think her season was a steady improvement and she saw the fruits of her labor coming out,” said Perkins. “She would stay and work until the lights were on and the results are from her persistence and consistent hard work.”
That dedication has led Perloff to be named The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year after she claimed the District 16-2A and Region 4-2A Championships, which advanced her to the 2A State Finals where she would claim a sixth-place medal. At states, she would clear 9 feet, 11 3/4 inches that left her tied for fifth, but the tiebreak based on misses would leave her in sixth.
“I think she was very pleased with her performance because she had no idea what to expect at the state meet,” said Perkins. “A lot of the girls, except three or four, she had not competed against. So coming in she had to go against other regional champions and I think she measured up quite well.”
In fact, Perloff was seeded eighth entering the state finals, but Perkins noted the junior was able to keep her composure, which is sometimes hard to do at the state meet.
“Especially when it’s your first time (at a state meet), and she really rallied,” said Perkins. “Some of the girls who were seeded ahead of her, the pressure of the state meet got too much for them. She was able to do her thing and had very few misses.”
In order to ease Perloff into the state finals, Perkins explained they started at a height she was confident in clearing.
“It also made the other girls step up,” said the Conchs coach. “We knew it would come down to misses.”
Despite it being her first time at a state final, Perkins said it could have been Perloff’s second trip if last season would not have been shut down. She began pole vaulting as a freshman but did not advance past districts that season.
“The previous years the at-large bids were the Top 4 and I think she would have been in the Top 4 without a doubt last year. This year it was the top 2,” said Perkins. “We made some great strides and this year we started vaulting earlier in the fall, so it definitely helped us get on to of things. Then we were able to get the right pole and more times than not it’s about being on the right pole at the right time.”
Perloff still has an opportunity to make it to a pair of state finals, which Perkins anticipated she would do as a freshman due to her gymnastic ability and her work ethic.
“We had hoped she’d be about 10 feet at this point but with COVID it set us back,” said Perkins. “She’s still ascended pretty well though the season, as expected, even with the limitations we had. Especially toward the end of the season, things really came together for her and she rose to the challenge and ended really well.”
The emphasis moving forward to ensure she accomplishes that feat by becoming an even better vaulter is improving her speed on the runway, according to the coach. Perkins also expressed that next season its a “go big or go home” mentality for Perloff.
“I think she’s going to put the pressure on herself because she wants to have another shot at being on the Top 3 podium, that’s her new goal,” said Perkins. “A lot of those girls ahead of her are seniors, so I think she can make a run for it next year.”