If there was ever a campaign for the Key West High volleyball team to make some noise in the state, this would be the season, as the Lady Conchs have four returning All-County players to the roster of an upperclassman-ladened squad.
“For sure, there’s high expectations, but they know how tough the district is and I think that’s ultimately it’s getting their sights set on a long-term plan,” said Lady Conchs coach Sarah Eckert. “We have some versatile girls and some we can develop a little more so that we have four solid rotations, if needed ever be because things happen throughout the season, so I think we have good options for moving players around. They all know their positions and can play them really well, so it just comes down to timing, pacing and all of those little things like our blocking scheme.”
At this point of the season, the focus for the Lady Conchs, according to Eckert, is establishing a bit more of a rapport between the hitters and setters.
“We want to build power, also, by the end of the season,” said Eckert. “I know they all have it in them, I have seen that spark in them, but we need to make it consistent so they are able to swing their best swing every time when the game is on the line.”
To start the season, the Lady Conchs coach is pleased with the new level of strength shown by senior Sam Ventimiglia coming from the outside this year.
“Sam’s swing has always been a bit unorthodox but she went this summer to a hitting camp at a college and they helped her develop some real power,” said Eckert. “Sam has always been consistent and a smart hitter, she will place some nice shots, but I like that she has that power behind her this year.”
Also playing the outside this year is fellow returning All-County player Elsie Warwick, who Eckert has high hope for once again this season, along with junior middle Bridgette Sweeny and senior libero Emiri Ichijo, both of whom were All-County selections a year ago.
“They have a strong mental toughness to them and I think a lot of girls look to them,” said Eckert, noting the captains picked by the team were Ichijo, Ventimiglia and junior setter Victoria Pavlik, who the coach stressed has also made major improvements on her attacks so Key West will be running a 6-2 offense to allow her to also put away points.
“She has a wicked arm, so I’d love to be able to use her on the offense and have her swinging,” Eckert said of Pavlik.
The coach is also excited about the potential of freshman Gabby Garcia, one of two underclassmen on the squad who will be swapping with Sweeney in the middle.
“Gabby has a good foundation and her ability to block the ball,” said Eckert. “She brings a lot to the table, and we just need her to get up to the speed of the game and she will be pretty good for us.”
Despite all the strength they do have on the court, especially on services and serve receives, Eckert stressed the preseason did expose a few weaknesses for the Lady Conchs.
“I think we can really have a more cohesive defense,” said Eckert, whose team swept the Monroe County Preseason Tournament on Thursday, Aug,. 18, holding off Coral Shores 2-0 (26-24, 25-13) and then shutting down Marathon 2-0 (25-11, 25-4). “We were playing a bit as individuals in the preseason, and we need a stronger team dynamic and that’s what we need to be fine-tuning.”
Key West will need to clean up those unforced errors and learn to play together quickly as American Heritage comes to town to open the regular season at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m. followed by a trip to Mater Lake for the Lady Conchs on Thursday, Aug. 25.
“We have a lot of tough opponents along the way,” said Eckert. “That first game against Coral Shores, when they pushed back, was good for us. I was happy the girls didn’t roll over, they stayed steady, kept their composure and fought through it to close out that game. We need more games like that so they know they can stay calm and build confidence under that pressure.”
In order to better prepare for those high-pressure moments, Eckert stressed they will continue the fast-paced practices they held in the offseason, to be better prepared for a potential deep postseason run, for which the pieces are in place for Key West to make this season.
“We are forcing them to run plays outside their comfort zone, so that way it makes them become more comfortable with those plays,” said Eckert. “It comes down to reps because it’s not just this year we have in mind. We want those goals this year in place for next year, because we want that even-stronger group coming back, year after year.”