If there was ever a campaign for the Key West High volleyball team to make some noise in the state, this would be the season, as the Lady Conchs have four returning All-County players to the roster of an upperclassman-ladened squad.

“For sure, there’s high expectations, but they know how tough the district is and I think that’s ultimately it’s getting their sights set on a long-term plan,” said Lady Conchs coach Sarah Eckert. “We have some versatile girls and some we can develop a little more so that we have four solid rotations, if needed ever be because things happen throughout the season, so I think we have good options for moving players around. They all know their positions and can play them really well, so it just comes down to timing, pacing and all of those little things like our blocking scheme.”