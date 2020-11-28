From the first moments in seventh grade running down Sombrero Beach Road to his final 5K in the FHSAA State Championships for the Marathon High cross country team, Dolphins coach Jim Murphy expressed that never in Jonathan Pitchford’s career did the most-decorated distance runner — not just school but also county history — backtrack. “He’s always moved forward,” said his coach of the past six years.
“He’d have his flash-out performances, he ran a 15:58 his sophomore year, but if you don’t take that one performance, he consistently built and never went backwards,” said Murphy. “I was even looking at his time from this year and he was in the low 16s all year and last year he started in the low 17s and finished in the high 16s, so if you look at his body of work he’d drop about 30 seconds to a minute every year.”
That process allowed Pitchford to becoming the first three-time region champion as well as three time state medalist in Monroe County history, along with being named to six All-Monroe County cross county teams and now The Citizen’s two-time All-Monroe County Runner of the Year.
“His running definitely changed over time,” said Murphy. “As he got older there was a lot more strength involved, but watching him, I don’t even think he’s to the level he can run. You can definitely tell, he’s starting to grow into his body and now it’s going to be interesting to see what he can do. If he does run in college, I think he’s going to have an excellent collegiate career.”
The Dolphins coach explained that Pitchford, along with his twin brother, Owen, were the second generation of full-time cross country runners at the Middle Keys school, but during their tenure the culture of the program grew to even greater heights.
“He was the first to have older runners that were successful who helped him when he was younger and hopefully we can replicate the same thing,” said Murphy. “In his first couple of years, we weren’t running close to as much we were running in his sophomore, junior or senior years. When he first started we still had a lot of kids that were still out there getting in shape for soccer and running a couple fof mile was good.”
The coach admitted that during their first few seasons with the Dolphins it was more conditioning than training for cross country, but even then Pitchford stood out, as by the end of his seventh grade year he was No. 2 finisher for Marathon at the region final.
“I think he was a quarter- to half-second off being our No.1 that year,” said Murphy. “He came through for a team that got second in regionals; our No. 1 runner was the 16th runner to finish.”
As the Pitchfords grew, so did Marathon’s regiment — taking on more strategy and focus to racing and winning — and it helped they came from a family of cross country harriers; his cousins, uncle and even father being distance runners.
“They spend the summers in St. Augustine where they ran there with them and it really became a life culture,” said Murphy.
So much so Marathon has earned a reputation as being one of the top programs in the state during the Pitchfords’ six seasons, each ending with a trip to the FHSAA State Championships.
“We have made it to states long enough we are considered a power on the region level,” said Murphy. “We used to be the only public school at finals and now we are not seen as the only public school that made it but instead a school that’s going to compete with all the private schools that are 1A.”
The program is now also considered one of the elite among their Dolphin peers, according to the coach.
“It think there are definitely the signs that show we are one of the top programs at Marathon,” said Murphy. “It’s not just cross country but also track now and their success has drastically built our track program and maybe even pulled some kids out who wouldn’t have come out to run track. Even if they are not running distance they are running speed because of how successful they have been in cross country. They want to be part of that success so they join track.”
As for Pitchford, he’s hoping to ride his decorated high school career — which included a sixth-place finish at this year’s state finals — into the college level where he hopes to walk on at the University of Florida.
“He has it in his mind he wants to go to UF and I think he can walk on there, he just has to have a really good track season,” said Murphy.
The Dolphins coach continued that he has no doubt Pitchford will have the work ethic to prove he belongs with the Gators as he still has room to grow as a runner they same way he has done the past six seasons at Marathon.
“The biggest thing with him and his brother is the concept I cannot remember a day when they missed a practice” said Murphy. “I cannot remember a day when I looked on Garmen and didn’t see they ran the amount they were supposed to. I’ve never seen two kids so consistent with their training and school work. They’re definitely always seemed older than what their age represents and I think he biggest thing I’ve learned from them is that if you show up and do what you are supposed to do then there is success.”