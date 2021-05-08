For the final time the Pitchford twins suited up in the gold and blue for Marathon High, during the track and field FHSAA 1A State Finals on Friday morning at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Completing his successful high school career, Jonathan placed as the runner-up in the 1,600-meter run and seventh in the 3,200, while Owen was 15th in the 800 and 13th in the 1,600.
Jonathan’s time of 4 minutes and 22.01 seconds was less than a second behind the state champion, who crossed the line in 4:21.54, while Owen took 13th in the same race in 4:49.82.
Jonathan would go on to also medal in in the 3,200-meter run in 9:46.04, with the state champion clocking a 9:39.11.
Owen also qualified for the 800-meter run and placed 15th in 2:08.68, while also in competition for the Dolphins was Nicole Merryman, who placed 12th in the javelin with a toss on 84 feet, 7 inches.
During this run to the finals, Jonathan became the first three-time district champion and also won the title in the 1,600 meter Region 4-1A Finals. He and his twin brother were three-time track and field state finalists and six-time cross country state finalists.