Every time Jonathan Pitchford sets a personal record on the track this season, it’s also very likely going to be a Marathon record — it’s already happened three times this season, most recently on Thursday in the 800-meter run at Palmer Trinity.
“He’s certainly cruising along with it,” said coach James Murphy “Out of nowhere he’s been breaking all his old marks in the 3,200, 1,600 and 800 this year, so far. Most of those were his own record to begin with.”
Needless to say, the Dolphins senior is not only on pace to reach the state finals, he is also the top contender in all three of those events and currently ranked No. 1 in the state in each race.
“That’s just in the 1A Class, but for the entire state he’s in the Top 4 for the 1,600 and 3,200,” said Murphy. “So he’s moving.”
Just steps behind is his twin brother, Own Pitchford, who is setting his own marks in the school record books as he ran a 4:27 in the 1,600 meters two weeks ago, which was also a Dolphins’ Top 10 time. The brothers are also ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the district for boys weightlifting at 152 pounds.
“They only do it on Sunday, but go in and learn some stuff,” said Murphy. “Owen got into the Naval Academy so we are trying to get him stronger.”
The coach continued that at the Naval Academy, cadets must participate in a sport, so Owen is planning on running cross country.
“Every year they are starting to grow more into their bodies and they are looking strong right now,” said Murphy.
Jonathan, who set his record in the 1,600 at 4:18 two weeks ago at Satellite Beach and on Thursday ran a 1:57 in the 800, is focused on walking on to the cross country team at the University of Florida.
“I have received about five or six emails in the last month about him, so we will see,” said Murphy. “I think he’s set on UF and trying to run there.”
The Dolphins coach expressed that he believes the only person standing in the way of Jonathan setting the records at an even faster pace or becoming the first state titlist in the track and field’s program history is Pitchford himself.
“It’s either going to be an injury or there is another kid who won states in cross country but has yet to run anything, but at the same time Jonathan’s times are better than anything they ran last year,” said Murphy. “There’s no doubt he’s moving.”