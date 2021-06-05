TRACK

Thor Erikesson

Key West, Senior

Notes: “Thor leaves us after busting into the Top 10 in both the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. He represented a consistent scoring threat in those races throughout the season and was able to give us some good points in the district championship.”

— KW coach Dave Perkins

Kervens Nelson

Key West, Senior

Notes: “Kervens is in the Top eight in the 400 in Key West High history and he was on the verge of getting down into the 49s and even faster if not for an injury. He represented us in the 4x400 and 400 and was very competitive in both because outside of the injury at regionals, I think Kervens would have gone through to states.”

— KW coach Dave Perkins

Michael Cates

Key West, Junior

Notes: “Michael was our utility man. He was more of 200-meter runner, but also ran the 100 and both the 4x4 and 4x1 relays and represented well in any event he ran. He was a big part of our district title this year.”

— KW coach Dave Perkins

Chris Cooper

Coral Shores, Freshman

Notes: “Chris’ best time was in 11 seconds and hopefully he can get down below a 10.9 next season so that next year he can make it to regionals. In districts, thing’s just didn’t go the way he wanted to as he had a few teammates on his 4x100 get sick but he was still one of the top sprinters in most of the meets we attended.”

— CS coach Herbert James

FIELD

Marques Williamson

Key West, Junior

Notes: “Marques continually improved upon his school record in the javelin until he made it to the state finals where he placed sixth. He also did a good job improving his hurdling, but ran into a hamstring issue that hampered him from moving on, and he was also right there in the discus too. He scored a tremendous amount of points for us this year.”

— KW coach Dave Perkins

Kevon Mills

Key West, Sophomore

Notes: “Kevon, in the high jump, improved greatly throughout the season and was able to get to the state meet. He was able to match his best jumps when he got there and as we go forward he is also going to represent us more in the sprinting as well. Now that’s he’s been to state I think he’ll be even more hungry to get a medal.”

— KW coach Dave Perkins

Aaron Anstett

Coral Shores, Sophomore

Notes: “It was Aaron’s first year throwing the discus and shot put but nearly made it to states in both. He tossed a 108 feet in the discus but he’s now wanted to get to the school record of 160. He was a football player, but now just wants to concentrate on track and field and these throwing events.”

— CS coach Herbert James

Dhyan Herzberg

Coal Shores, Senior

Notes: “Dhylan qualified for regionals in the triple jump and long jump and was also one of our top high jumpers. Even with all his accomplishments, if he had just worked a little harder I think he could have made it to States but he still competed hard all year. He just came up short of the school record in both the long jump and triple jump.”

— CS coach Herbert James