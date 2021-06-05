On their way out of town, Marathon graduates and twin brothers Jonathan and Owen Pitchford stopped by the home of Dolphins’ coach Jim Murphy to say goodbye to their mentor of the last seven years.
“It’s sad and exciting all at the same time,” said Murphy. “It’s been a long time we’ve been working together and I think it would have been sadder if they weren’t continuing to run, but I’m excited to see what these next seasons bring for them.”
That’s because Jonathan is moving on to run as a preferred walk-on at the University of Florida, while Owen is headed to the Naval Academy in Annapolis where he too will be part of the cross country and track programs, following historic careers at Marathon High that ends with them being named The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Track and Field Athletes of the Year.
“I think both of them have left records that won’t be broken any time soon and they definitely gave us a name in the state,” said Murphy. “Every year they were here we went to a state championship, and most of the years we competed for a Top-5 spot, one year tying for second.”
A major reason for their legacy is the fact the track and field program was established in part due to the success of the twin brothers and the Dolphins have never known what it’s like to compete on the oval without the duo.
“They have definitely pushed our girls’ program because we have the girls in our program who have run with them, so I’m hoping they can keep on excelling without them,” said Murphy.
“It’s definitely going to be a bit of rebuilding on the guy’s side, we have three of them who are 20 minutes right now, but we are going to be looking for others to fill those final two spots. It’s a tough sport to talk somebody into running in 110-degree heat.”
The benefit for Murphy Is the Dolphins can start training athletes on the varsity level starting in sixth grade as the Pitchfords did as seventh graders. The Marathon coach noted he is hoping to start a few younger runners so by the time they are in high school they will be ready to go.
“It’s been a long run and we always looked for the best competitions when they were here, which is a reason they were so successful,” said Murphy, noting they are holding off until August to build the 2021-22 schedule to see the level of talent they have.
The coach also admitted he is not expecting to expand this season on the six medals between cross country and track, including two runners up and team third-place medals, claimed by Jonathan during his tenure at Marathon.
“I think he was a little disappointed at first he never got that gold, but when you reflect upon it, second place is nothing to joke about,” said Murphy. “Both of them were eight seconds faster this year than they were two years ago in the 800, in the 1,600 Jonathan had dropped 20 seconds and Owen a good 15 in that time.”
Owen never was able to medal individually but was part of the squad that finished third in the state.
“Both of them consistently PRed every week and I think they were both really happy with their seasons,” said Murphy. “Everything that we’ve advanced in, one of them was part of the relay or running the race, it’s going to be weird but at the same time, it’s time. I’m really excited for both of them.”
The brothers left the Keys to stay in Saint Augustine and continue to train with family before Jonathan heads to Gainesville to begin his workouts with the Gators this summer.
“He’s talked to the coach and he has a spot on the team there,” said Murphy. “I wasn’t surprised and I’m excited to see what he could do because throughout his time here we’ve been running on concrete down U.S. 1 and we’ve had just enough to have a team. Now he’s going to be running with athletes who are at his caliber and better, 30 of them, so it will be interesting to see how that progresses his training.”
Murphy expects the 8K distance run in college to even further benefit Jonathan, who is a 7-Mile Bridge Run Champion.
“I think he’s more of a distance runner than a mile or two-mile guy,” said Murphy, expecting Jonathan to race for both the cross country and track squads at Florida. “He had other offers, but he was set he wanted to go to UF and it worked out in the end.”
Owen is attending the naval academy in Annapolis where he will run for the cross country team, meaning not only will they be moving on from the mentor of the last seven years, but also each other.
“The longest they’ve ever been apart is two days and that just happened this year, so they’re interested to see how it goes,” said Murphy. “Especially because Owen loses all forms of technology for six weeks.”
That means they won’t even be able to track each other’s running mileage during that time, with Owen unable to wear his Garmin watch, or the coach for that matter, who for the first time in nearly a decade will not have a Pitchford at practice starting this summer. It’s all part of the next step in life for the two’s most award-winning Dolphins in Marathon’s track and field history.
“We’ve spent at least an hour and a half with each other almost every day for the last seven years, but like other runners I’ve had in the past we will keep in touch pretty well,” said Murphy. “I saw they ran seven miles this morning and they are still working and truthfully I would expect nothing less from them because no matter what they do I expect they will have success.”