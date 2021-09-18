When Lori Bosco arrived in Key West in 1987 as an intern for the U.S. Navy’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation department, she thought it would be a starting point in her life after college.
What evolved was a long and successful career as the swim coach for Key West High School.
Now in her 25th year as the Conchs’ mentor and the longest-tenured Key West coach, Bosco achieved the milestone of 200 wins in their first home prep meet on Aug. 28 with Archbishop McCarthy. The boys swim team topped the Mavs, and they were so close to making it 201 on Wednesday with a two-point loss to Wellington High School.
After covering Bosco’s many endeavors for the past 22 years, you realize it is her positive energy that has been the key to her success.
She has been with MWR for 34 years and will retire at the end of September, but she is not done teaching kids how to swim and grow as people into young adults.
When you walk into her office at The College of the Florida Keys, there are so many photos, posters and newspaper articles that she has almost run out of space on the walls to hang memorabilia.
In 1996, she helped the only other Conchs swim coach, Tom Olsen, start the Lady Conchs swim team. It began as the Key West Swim Club with their first swim meets at the old Key West High School pool before moving to the college aquatics center.
After a successful run with the Lady Conchs, Bosco began the boys swim team in 2004 with the help of Coach Judd Wise, who later worked with her as an assistant coach.
“Coach Wise was instrumental in starting the program. He was the athletic director at the time. A lot of it was based on gender equity,” explained Bosco. “Our girls team started growing with 17 to 20 girls and started the boys as a club team.”
In her years in Key West, she started the Bone Island Swim Club, the Swim Around Key West and the Sprint Triathlons and the Tugas swim team, among other endeavors.
She also has racked up a lot of memories, most of which are posted in her office and on the Conchs record board.
“There are lot of memorable events. I think one of the biggest was when our boys 200-yard freestyle team of Isiah Green, Chris Bujak, Derrick Allen and Marcus Brisson beat Gulliver at districts in 2010.”
When you look at the records board, names like Liza Davia, Morgan Bentley, Effie Ford, Luke Knight and Cruse Sweeney, who still holds the most boys swim records at the school, are there for others to break.
“That’s what I like the kids to do, to set their marks and move on. They give a goal for the other swimmers to accomplish. Liza Davia was my first girl to qualify for the state meet on my earlier teams. We’ve had a lot of swimmers that made an impact for future swimmers,” she explained. “What’s unique is to watch swimmers grow. They start taking lessons here on Bone Island Swim Club. A lot of their goals are to get on the Key West High School swim team. As a student-athlete, it holds them to a higher level. We monitor their grades, help them make good choices. The swim team is a big family. We build such a positive culture and that’s where it starts.”
Bosco credits a lot of success to developing positive energy from a book she read, ‘The Energy Bus’ by John Gordon.
“Every person has two dogs inside them — a positive dog and a negative dog. They’re always fighting, always in turmoil. Since they’re always fighting, someone has to win the fight. It’s the one you feed the most — you feed the positive dog. Sometimes we have changes in our life. This book really changed my life, changed how I coach and how I relate to my swimmers. Ever since then, I’ve been more positive. I like being positive, I like being happy.”
Bosco said when people come to the pool, no matter their mood, they always leave happy.
“This is my happy place, a happy workplace. Having that positive energy all around this facility, keeping that positive energy to make other people better. No matter, in the water or in a class,” stated Bosco. “I’ve had people walk in with canes and leaving without their canes. Swimming is a sport you can do all your life. When swimmers leave, they always leave happy.”
Bosco said they influence other schools and other teams with their positivity. They never leave home without Conch Pride.
“Teams love to come to Key West and we love to go the other schools. There is such a camaraderie between us and other teams. When we go to districts, the other kids stop and yell ‘Key West is here,’ ” said the coach.
Her workday begins most days at 5:15 a.m. and she gets home after 8 p.m. during swim season.
But she is not ready to hang up her whistle.
“What motivates me is the swimmers. I teach a lot of lessons, which is the start of high school swimmers,” stated Bosco. “Not everyone is going to have a great day. Sometimes I come in and I find things I’m thankful for versus what got me down. I can’t make everyone happy, it’s kind of wears on you, but I take a breath and remember I’m able to walk, I’m able to coach and the impact on people’s lives because of swimming.”
She could not put a number on how many more wins or how many more years she will teach swimmers to grow and fulfil their dreams.
“Some days I think I’ve had enough, but when I walk onto the pool deck, I get rejuvenated. Maybe I’ll call it quits with 100 more wins,” laughed Bosco. “As long as I can walk on this pool deck and as long as there are people I can help, I’ll be here. I’m 56 so maybe another 10 years.”