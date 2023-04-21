Entering the FHSAA State Championships for boys weightlifting, Coral Shores had both defending titlist Xayver Arrington and first-year senior Julian Juvier in position to claim the state crown.

The Hurricanes duo — who were part of a group of five Monroe County athletes at the State Championships that were held on Saturday, April 15, at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland — did not disappoint, Arrington defended his crown by winning the Olympic-style lifts (snatch along with the clean and jerk) then also claimed bronze in the traditional lifts (bench press combined with clean and jerk) in the heavyweight class, while Juvier doubled up his titles winning both categories in the 239-pound weight class.

