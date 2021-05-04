The battle for second place in the Key West Coed Softball League tightened up last week as Priority Vending extended its win streak to five straight, at the same time ending Fun In the Sun’s run of four consecutive victories, and bring the teams even at 5-3 overall, now two games behind Tropical Movers who got rebounded from their first loss with a convincing win against still winless Mike’s Painting. McKendry Builders is just a half-game out of second after topping Lost Boys to open last week’s action.
Tonight the teams are back on the field at 6:30 with Tropical Movers looking to hold onto its advantage in the standing against Cross Fit, while either Priority Vending or McKendry Builders will lose ground on first place during the 7:45 p.m. matchup before Mike’s Painting looks for its first triumph again the Lost Boys at 9 p.m.
McKendry Builders 15,
Lost Boys 4
Scoring in all but one at-bat McKendry left no doubt, erecting a seven-run advantage by the third winning before shutting out the Lost Boys across the final four frames.
Powering the victory for McKendry was Andrew Rodriguez with a pair of home runs during a 4-for-4 performance, while Joe Stickney also had a pair of inside-the-park homers as part of his three hits. Samantha Sanchez doubled twice and singled, Dexter Butler was a triple shy of the cycle, and with a trio of knocks was Paul Sanchez. Keia Hughes doubled and singled, Jason Phahl adding two hits and with one was Francesca Garcia.
The Lost Boys had two extra-base hits in the game, a triple by Payton McCarnell and a double by Brandon Curley, both had two hits, as did Alex Stone and Dean Alom. Adding base knocks were Dom Gendeau, Johnny MacFarlin, Matt Atkinson, and Shastina Cliks.
Tropical Movers 11,
Mike’s Painting 5
Tropical Movers’ early lead seemed to be in jeopardy when Mike’s Painting cut the advantage to just two runs, but Mike’s could not complete the comeback and were still left searching for its first win of the season.
Shy of a cycyle by a triple, Henrik Olsson, with a double and home run, went 4-for-4 while Rich Baker tripled and singled, Rea Sleith doubled and singled and with two hits each was Jenna Kilroy and Ken Dispenza. Amanda Tufenkjian tripled and with singles were Josh Simonds and Evan Schafer.
For Mike’s Painting, Johhny Monsalvatage doubled, and with hits were Miguel Gonzalez, Bridget Woods, and Junior Guieb.
Priority Vending 6,
Fun in the Sun 5
In control for a majority of the game, Fun in the Sun blew a four-run advantage in the bottom of the sixth when Priority Vending crossed home five times before holding onto the win.
The teams matched each other with nine hits apiece, Dexter Bulter collecting a third of those for the Vendors going 3-for-3. Casey Taylor tripled and singled, Tim Davis and Amanda Tufenkjian doubled and singled and with two hits each was Andrew Carmona, Tiffany Brenner, and Devon Spencer.
With a double and single, Shannon Kelly and J.W. Cooke led the way for Fun in the Sun while with a base hit was Evan Schafer, Pabel Noguera, Allie Hill, and Toms Griven.