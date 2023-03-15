Even though the Key West High softball team suffered its first loss of the season, 6-5, on Friday, March 10, in extra innings against Santa Fe, Lady Conchs coach Jason Garcia still felt it was a productive weekend for the program as they were able to close out the mini-tournament host at the KWHS Back Yard with a 12-1 victory against Chaminade-Madonna on Saturday, March 11.
“On Friday, we faced a strong team,” Garcia said about the loss to Santa Fe. “We knew they would be strong, they are strong every year.”
Facing a 3-0 hole after the top of the first, Key West began to battle back in its first swings when Maddy Perusse’s single brought home Scarlett Niles, but Santa Fe retook a three-run advantage with a run in the second. Two errors would allow Key West to cut the lead to a run in the third, and Miesha Hernandez evened the score with one swing in the fifth on what Garcia called one of the farthest-hit home runs he has ever seen in the Back Yard.
Key West never could take the lead, as Santa Fe answered with a run in the sixth, the Lady Conchs sending the game to extra innings after Dharma Murray’s RBI single in the seventh, but once against the Raiders responded with a run in the eighth and retired the side in order in the bottom of the frame for the win.
“We played a great game, but mistakes made the difference,” said Garcia. “We couldn’t lay a couple of bunts down and made a couple of bad base-running mistakes, but I was fine with it because they played their hearts out and just came up a run short.”
The coach furthered that he was proud of the way they never gave up and bounced back on Saturday to soundly put away Chaminade-Madonna, scoring double-digit runs for the third time in five contests this season.
Despite the lopsided final score, the game was actually tied through two, but the Lady Conchs broke open the game with four in the third and seven more in the fourth. With Key West leading by 10 after five, the game could have been called via the FHSAA mercy-rule, but both coaches agreed to continue in hopes of getting players more experience in the early going of the season.
Garcia took advantage, allowing all his hitters a turn at the plate, with Vera Rodgers making the most of her trip to the dish with a solo home run over the right field fence, while Alexandra Rodriguez also doubled in the sixth. Hernandez changed the course of the game with a three-run home run to left in the fourth, after Tavyn Gage and Scarlett Niles opened the frame with singles. In the fifth, Perusse, Caroline Smith, Niles and Murray all singled, and Ty Cervantes, who had a double and an at-bat, connected on a long sacrifice fly, as two errors allowed Key West to go in front by 10 runs.
Chloe Gilday did the rest on the mound for Key West, striking out 13 and surrendering one run on five hits without a walk.
“It took us a time through the lineup to adjust, because she throws change-up after change-up, but we did,” said Garcia. “We had to go to small ball a little bit and then we started hitting line drives everywhere. Mimi with a big home run helps out a lot and Vera comes off the bench to hit a home run, which was nice to see.”
After getting much-needed experience at home, Key West will be tested during its Spring Break trip, playing twice on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, including facing Pompano Beach, who the coach expects to see in the region finals, and then return home on for a two game set on March 24 and against Lake Wales, which is the team that eliminated the Lady Conchs from the state semifinals a season ago.