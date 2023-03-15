Even though the Key West High softball team suffered its first loss of the season, 6-5, on Friday, March 10, in extra innings against Santa Fe, Lady Conchs coach Jason Garcia still felt it was a productive weekend for the program as they were able to close out the mini-tournament host at the KWHS Back Yard with a 12-1 victory against Chaminade-Madonna on Saturday, March 11.

“On Friday, we faced a strong team,” Garcia said about the loss to Santa Fe. “We knew they would be strong, they are strong every year.”

Tags

Recommended for you