Five minutes before the Coral Shores High volleyball team took the court for its District 16-3A semifinal match against Palmer Trinity, Hurricanes athletic Rich Russell took the Lady ’Canes out of the gymnasium for his own pep talk. When they came back, they were pumped up to play, according to coach Kathy Ets-Hokin, and it showed on the court with a 3-1 (25-16, 20-25, 25-20, 25-21) victory on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Tavernier.
“I asked if he preached to you and they said it was a football type of pep talk and it was awesome,” said Ets-Hokin.
What ever Russel did worked as the Lady ’Canes opened the match with the biggest set victory of the day, winning by nine, but in the second set the Falcons responded to bring the match even.
“I don’t know what happened there, just some miscommunication as a team and then they got down,” Ets-Hokin said about the second set loss. “That’s when I reminded them they have beaten this team twice already, easily, so they are capable of beating them. They were fine after that.”
The Coral Shores coach pointed out that the Lady ’Canes had eight to nine point leads in both the third and fourth sets before closing both out the victory. Leading the way to victory, Camryn Ets-Hokin scored 18 points on her serves, with 18 digs, 34 ball-handling assists and 16 assists as well as four kills.
“She had three pancakes in a row and played amazing defense,” the coach said about the team’s setter. “I named her our player of the game.”
Benefiting from Ets-Hokin’s stellar performance on the court were the Coral Shores middles, as Kate Johnson had 14 kills and Zoe Meyers has 15, each with four solo blocks.
“Nobody could really stop our middles,” said Ets-Hokin, also crediting the play of libero Brooke Mandozzi. “She has 34 digs and has been doing great at libero. She covers the whole back of the court and reads the ball really well.
“Bekky (Valenzeula) also had a big game, they all played well,” added the coach.
The win advances Coral Shores to the District 16-3A Championship game on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. in Tavernier, where they will be taking on Somerset Silver Palms, who beat Marathon in the other semifinal, 3-2 (25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 11-25, 15-8).
“I really thought we were going to be up against Marathon,” said Ets-Hokin. “(Marathon coach) Kevin (Freeman) told me Somerset had really good serves.”
The victory also guarantees the Lady ’Canes at least two more games, as along with the advancing to the final Coral Shores has also garnered a berth in the FHSAA state tournament. If Coral Shores can win the title, they will host the opening round of regional round.
“This is what I planned the whole season,” said Ets-Hokin. “It’s been a lot of work, but it feels good right now. We just have to continue to work, point by point, game by game.”