It took the Key West High School softball team seven innings to put some runs on the scoreboard, but the Lady Conchs unloaded for four in the top of the frame to pull off an 8-6 non-district win against Westminster Christian on Friday, April 21, in Miami.

The game was tied at 6 in the seventh as Alex Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly to put Key West ahead for good.

