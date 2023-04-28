It took the Key West High School softball team seven innings to put some runs on the scoreboard, but the Lady Conchs unloaded for four in the top of the frame to pull off an 8-6 non-district win against Westminster Christian on Friday, April 21, in Miami.
The game was tied at 6 in the seventh as Alex Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly to put Key West ahead for good.
Westminster took an early lead with two in the first but the Lady Conchs tied the game, 2-2, in the top of the second, only to allow the Warriors to put up three in the third.
Key West pulled within a run in the top of the fourth with a pair of runs and were down two going into the final frame to set up the comeback.
Leading the Lady Conchs on offense was senior Ty Cervantes with a two-base hit and base hit to plate a pair of runs. Sophomore Tavyn Gage doubled and singled for an RBI, Dharma Murray, Caroline Smith and Isabella Franco (two RBI) singled two times apiece, Madelyn Perusse and Sophia Niles each doubled and Miesha Hernandez singled.
Conchs Coach Jason Garcia said they had to make a big defensive change, which cost a few runs.
“Mimi (Hernandez) couldn’t play defensively so we had to move people around and made a couple of bad play,” said Garcia. “We couldn’t put it together until the seventh inning. We had one error but had a couple of mental errors that cost us a run late in the game.”
Garcia said he was pleased with their quality at-bats against the Warriors with 14 base hits.
“All the seniors hit the ball well. Maddie Perusse came through with a big double at the end of the game, and sophomore Tavyn Gage had a double and single. It makes me happy when you can focus on what needs to be done,” explained the coach.
In the circle, junior Neveah Arnold gave up five runs on five hits and four walks with three Ks over the first one-plus innings. Fellow junior Chloe Gilday hurled the final three innings, gave up a run via three hits and struck out five.
“Nevaeh struggled with her command, we had a misplayed ball in the outfield and next thing they had five runs. We took her out and put in Chloe, who threw the ball very well,” said Garcia. “I think Chloe and Coach Jewls (Castillo) are fixing the little things which will help her in the long run.”
Now 14-3 on the season, the Lady Conchs have one more regular season test on Friday, April 28, at Western High School in Davie. The Class 7A Wildcats are 17-5. It is the finale for both squads as they prep for their respective district tournament next week.
Statistically, Key West and Western are extremely close in all aspects as the Conchs hold a slight edge in all categories: fielding (.930 to .928); batting (.358 to .357); slugging (.486 to .475); and fielding (.930 to .928) as both teams had a win over the common opponent, Pompano Beach back in March.
Garcia said that all goes out the window when they take to the diamond at 7 p.m. at the Western campus.
“They’re a well-coach, hitting team. We watched them in at the state championship last year, very solid team, great pitcher,” Garcia said with a bit of caution. “To top it off, we have seven girls that might not travel due to sickness. It’s going to be a fight for us. There are a couple of starters that are not going to be able to travel, so hopefully the young girls step up and pitching keeps us in the game.”
No need to wonder who the Conchs will play in the postseason. The District 16-4A Tournament begins and ends on Thursday, May 4 as the top-seed Lady Conchs host No. 2-seed St. Brendan at The Back Yard. Both teams received a bye in the semifinal due to a lack of qualified district opponents.
“The end of our schedule was pretty tough, so we jumped St. Brendan in the rankings. We’ll be the host and home team. The other teams in the district did not play enough games to qualify so it’s automatically us and St. Brendan, which has been the last two or three years. We just go straight to the district championship and state quarterfinals. We’re both highly ranked in the region, so win or lose, we’re both going to qualify for the region quarterfinals,” theorized Garcia. “Hopefully this week we can do the same thing. If not, we’re going to work hard to get that district championship for the third year in a row.”