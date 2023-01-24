The season-best win streak for the Coral Shores boys basketball was extended to seven straight on Friday, Jan. 20, with a 57-38 victory at home against Everglades Prep while the same night the Key West boys basketball team garnered its second win in three games with a 59-33 triumph versus Marathon High. Having both Monroe County squads riding their respective hottest streaks of the season, sets up a much-anticipated rematch on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Tavernier at 7 p.m.
For Key West, it was the second home victory in as many contests, during which the Conchs used the excitement of senior night to jump out to an 18-8 advantage after the first period. James Osborne matched the Dolphins’ output, singled handily, dropping in eight of his game-high 13 points in the first quarter.
The Conchs extended the lead through halftime, in front 32-14 at the break, as seven different players scored for Key West in the second period. Osborne was a steal shy of a double-double with nine to go along with four rebounds and two assists, the seniors all started the game and had a good night with Kevon Mills going for 10 points, with seven rebounds, two assists and four steals, Nazir Bernard tallied nine points, six rebounds two assists and two blocks, Watson Cherry grabbed seven rebounds, Zane Jackson had five rebounds and both finished with a steal and a point.
In total, 11 Conchs scored in the win, Kameron Roberts contributing eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals, Eric Moore had six rebounds with two points, the freshmen duo of Amauri Butler-Bailey and Leandro Batista had four points and four points apiece with Batista going for seven rebounds and Butler-Bailey hauling in five rebounds with two assists, with classmates Josue Thanus also getting four steals and four rebounds with six points and David Aviles with three rebounds, two steals and a point. That allowed Key West to increase its lead by seven at the end of the third, to start the running clock.
The Dolphins kept things even in the fourth, as Fisher Coleman-Sayer scored a team-high 12 points, Carlos Lezcano put in seven points, Oscar Garcia netted five and with two each were Adrian Cruz, Jonus Johnson and George Perez.
Coral Shores also continued their hot streak on Friday night which snapped a four-game win streak for Everglades Prep.
“This was another really nice win for us,” said Mandozzi. “Everglades Prep has beaten some good teams and we’ve seen they’ve gotten up into the 70’s in points for a number of their games. I was really proud of our defense tonight. We held them to their season low in scoring.”
Instead of the Panthers scoring, it was the Hurricane offense came out on target in the first quarter as they connected on 4-of-7 3-pointers and went 4-of-6 from 2-point range with Matt St. Aubin scoring 13 of his game-high 23 points in the quarter. With eight seconds remaining in the quarter, the Hurricanes executed a perfect four pass sequence with Eddy Espinosa passing ahead to AJ Putetti who hit Isaac Holmes on the left who skipped the ball to Isaac Rivera who found St. Aubin for a baseline jumper to put the Canes ahead 20-12.
In the second quarter the Canes opened the lead up to 29–17 lead when St. Aubin had a put back basket of an Isaac Holmes miss where he was fouled and had a chance for a chance at a three point play and the Hurricanes ultimately headed into the half with a 35-24 lead.
“I wasn’t too happy at halftime in-spite of having the lead because I thought we let them suck us into playing their game instead of our game,” said Mandozi. “With one second left on the clock with a 14 point lead we fouled a guy shooting a deep three putting him at the line for three free throws that cut it to 11 points. We played street ball for a little bit after coming out and really running our game plan early.”
Everglades Prep would cut the lead to five points, 39–34, in the third quarter before Coral Shores got back into its style of play and started to pull away for good with a St. Aubin drive putting the Canes back up seven 41-34 and then into the fourth quarter in front 45-36. A smothering defense that allowed just one field goal in the fourth, allowed the Hurricanes to pull away to the victory, while offensively converting on five of their last eight shots with Homes and Putetti with a par of baskets each and St. Aubin with the other to secure the Canes seventh straight win.
“This group is hard working and can have a very business like attitude which is great, but I reminded them after the game to make sure they enjoy this,” said Mandozzi. “Seven game win streaks don’t grow on trees so I want to make sure they appreciate the fruits of their labor.”
With another double-double was St. Aubin, bringing in 23 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists on a 67% 2-point shooting and 75% 3-point, Putetti added 13 points, four rebounds, four steals while shooting 67%, Holmes bucketed 12 points on a 60% shooting average and with six assists and three steals was Espinosa.
“Matt and AJ were huge tonight,” said Mandozzi. “Matt’s playing so well this season and he was dominant, but more impressive was the way he did it with such efficiency shooting. Putetti is just such a gamer. He plays so selflessly and has knack for doing whatever the team needs. He plays with such energy, when we need rebounds he’s a rebounder, when we need a steal he’ll get that and [Friday] we needed a little offense and he had his season-high with 13 points. It’s nice to see so many guys stepping up and having big contributions over this stretch, that’s what the special teams do.”
Now something must give on Friday, as Coral Shores will now have an opportunity for a second-straight season sweep of its county foe when Key West comes to Tavernier for a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Hurricanes won the first meeting at Bobby Menendez Gymnasium, 53-35.
“We know they’re going to really want this one after we won again down at their place a few weeks back and we know they’re going to bring a big crowd up as they always travel so well,” Mandozzi said about Tuesday’s contest. “We’re excited for that one, of course, like we always are.”