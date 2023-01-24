The season-best win streak for the Coral Shores boys basketball was extended to seven straight on Friday, Jan. 20, with a 57-38 victory at home against Everglades Prep while the same night the Key West boys basketball team garnered its second win in three games with a 59-33 triumph versus Marathon High. Having both Monroe County squads riding their respective hottest streaks of the season, sets up a much-anticipated rematch on Tuesday, Jan. 24, in Tavernier at 7 p.m.

For Key West, it was the second home victory in as many contests, during which the Conchs used the excitement of senior night to jump out to an 18-8 advantage after the first period. James Osborne matched the Dolphins’ output, singled handily, dropping in eight of his game-high 13 points in the first quarter.

Tags

Recommended for you