It has been nearly a decade since Lance Martin last coached a ball club, a statistic the Marathon High athletic director did not expect to change this season — until the sudden dismissal of the expected new Lady ’Fins coach.
With former headman Kevin Freeman now mentoring the Dolphins’ tennis players, Martin was thrust back into action — and not in a sport he is all too familiar with has his previous experience was on the gridiron.
“It’s coming back to me quickly and it’s fun, but I wish I was a little more prepared for it,” said Martin.
It also comes in a transition year for the Lady ’Fins as for the first time since the last time Martin was on the sidelines, Marathon is without an established starting pitcher. Entering the season, sophomore Allison Garcia, who was the No. 2 a season ago, along with younger sister Ryleigh Garcia, a seventh-grader, are expected to be in the circle for the Lady ’Fins, as well as returning senior backstop Kayla Sipe.
“Allison got a few innings last year, but now she has to be able to go a full game and that’s what we are looking for out of her because we don’t have a lot of depth behind her,” said Martin. “She has learned a lot, she has played travel ball, so she understands how to pitch.”
Even with the limited experience, Martin stressed to his players that he will spend the early part of the season figuring out the best lineup as there are only six players back from last season’s squad, only two being seniors.
“I’ve told the girls that outside of a few players, we are pretty much a positionless team and we are going to put the best nine players out on the field,” said Martin. “It doesn’t matter if you say you are a left fielder, center fielder or a third baseman, we are going to put the best nine out there and roll with that until someone can prove else-wise.”
That includes Sipe, who has been the team’s primary catcher the past two seasons, but this year will also see time in the middle infield, with Kylie McDaniel and Alyiah Gonzalez both potentially seeing time behind the plate.
“We need to give Kayla a break at times because she didn’t get one last year,” said Martin. “Also, she’s going to be playing middle infield in college, so I want to be able to give her some reps in the middle infield. Hopefully, in some of the games that aren’t as competitive, we can get her from behind the plate and even get her on the mound to have some fun.”
The other senior alongside Sipe will be Carla Bacallao, while the only other returner to the roster is eighth-grader Justice Lee Isom, who is one of seven middle schoolers on the team this year.
“We had more girls try out this year than we have had in the past, and we didn’t cut any girls,” said Martin. “The middle schoolers show a lot of promise, in the youth leagues the last two years, so a lot of them are learning on the fly how to play varsity sports and varsity softball. So it’s a lot of learning but at times we can’t move as quickly as I would like with the returning players.”
Freshman Elena Eubanks has also made a comeback to the ball diamond, and the coach noted she could be used in multiple roles.
“Elena has not played in a couple of years, but she is getting better every practice,” said Martin. “It’s evident she has played in the past.”
Without a lot of experience on defense, Martin conveyed that the Dolphins will be stronger at the plate than on the field this season.
“We are very young, so we have to be very flexible,” said Martin.
It also has not helped that the Dolphins have had the first three games of the campaign canceled with Westwood Christian not fielding a team, while King’s Academy has its winter sports squads — soccer and basketball — both make deep runs into the postseason, leaving the team without a full roster, but Martin admitted they did back off on the schedule this season due to the coaching situation and overall lack of experience.
Instead, Marathon will make its debut under Martin this coming week against Ransom Everglades, which will be the first game the Dolphins athletic director has coached, beyond tennis, since 2014.
“We get that extra time, which is good, because of the youth, but I’d like to have one game under our belt by now,” said Martin.
Still knowing expectations are not what they have been the past decade, Martin expressed he will not going to get frustrated with the young team.
“It’s a terrible situation they have been put into, losing their coach the last second and having to start a week late and now having games canceled,” said Martin. “Things have now been working out so far, but hopefully we can get it all to calm down and be ready by districts.”