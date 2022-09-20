Scoring a school-record 30 points in the first quarter, the Key West football team took some revenge on the Dade Christian Crusaders, the squad that kept the Conchs out of the playoffs a season ago, with a 44-6 victory on Friday, Sept. 16, at the KWHS Back Yard.
Putting up the first 37 points on the scoreboard, starting with a James Reynolds 1-yard plunge on the Conchs’ opening drive, the running clock began even before the halftime break. Reynolds finished the game with 116 yards on 12 carries, scoring twice, all of his damage coming in the first half before Conchs coach Johnny Hughes cleared the bench in the second half.
Also adding to the first-half onslaught was Jakari Blackmon, who contributed 80 yards via the ground attack on just two carries, one 27 yards to pay dirt, and also adding an interception on defense. Conchs quarterback Adrian Mira rushed for 29 yards and was 3-for-4 for 23 yards through the air, tossing one 10-yard touchdown pass to Kevon Mills.
Leading by 37 in the second quarter, the lone flaw in the game for Key West came as the defense allowed another big scoring play, albeit with the backups on the field, surrendering a 64-yard passing play just before the intermission.
That was hardly enough to dampen the first on-field victory of the season, as Key West reached pay dirt on all six of its possessions in the game, including in the second half with the clock running to finish off the record evening, when Clerf Alexandre took a handoff from Jaden Fox for a 31-yard score — after the Conchs’ backup signal caller connected on a 27-yard pass to Zentavious Carey.
After receiving a forfeit victory against TRU Prep due to ineligible players on the Saints’ roster, the win against the Crusaders on Friday brings the Conchs’ record back to even, at 2-2, after what looked to be a dubious start to the campaign. Up next for Key West is back-to-back defending state champion Cardinal Gibbons, which comes into the game as the seventh-raked team in the state, on Friday, Sept. 23, with kickoff at 7 p.m. at the KWHS Back Yard.