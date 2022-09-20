Scoring a school-record 30 points in the first quarter, the Key West football team took some revenge on the Dade Christian Crusaders, the squad that kept the Conchs out of the playoffs a season ago, with a 44-6 victory on Friday, Sept. 16, at the KWHS Back Yard.

Putting up the first 37 points on the scoreboard, starting with a James Reynolds 1-yard plunge on the Conchs’ opening drive, the running clock began even before the halftime break. Reynolds finished the game with 116 yards on 12 carries, scoring twice, all of his damage coming in the first half before Conchs coach Johnny Hughes cleared the bench in the second half.

jwcooke@keysnews.com