There are two new records in the Key West High history books, both in the same event from junior classmates on the Conchs’ track and field squad. They are held by Marques Williamson, with a toss of 148 feet and 3 inches, and Jenkavia Harper, throwing 92 feet, 2 inches, in the javelin.
“We are excited about this growth,” Key West coach Dave Perkins said about the addition of javelin to the track and field program. “We did it last year, but didn’t have a whole lot of participation and this year we have a bit more participation. We also brought in a new coach this season, Mike Caldwell, who has helped out tremendously as well.”
By default, being the team leaders this season, Williamson and Harper have set the new school marks, but Perkins noted both have worked hard to obtain those marks, which has Harper sitting just eight inches shorter than the best toss in the district this season.
The work has also paid off for Williamson in the discus, in which he is second in the district by a foot and a half, and the shot put, an event he is currently the district leader.
“He is going to be a primary scorer for our boys team in the field events and should get us off to a good start in district meet,” said Perkins.
The Conchs coach added he is expecting big things from Thor Eriksson in the 3,200 and mile runs, after the senior set a personal record in the 3,200 meter just last week and sits third in the district. Eriksson has also moved into the Top 10 in school records in those events, but is still behind Conchs record holder Robert Pedroza.
“He’s trying to make some gains in regards to the 3,200 ,” said Perkins. “It’s going to be tough to beat Robert’s times, but he’s trying to chase down some of those top times which is pretty competitive if you look at all the times of the past. So we are looking to him to get some points for us at the district meet.”
Key West is also hopeful that the addition of Nick Criss, the All-Monroe County boys soccer Player of the Year, as well as All-County basketball player Kervins Nelson and All-County football player Michael Cates, along with Aiden Vernetti, will help push the boys 4x10 and 4x400 teams to district championship status. Cates is also in the Top 5 of the 100-meter dash in the district standings, while Nelson is a top candidate in the 400-meter run, seeing a personal record on 52.35 seconds last week.
“He’s capable of running a lot faster, but he came out late due to basketball,” Perkins said about Nelson. “I look for him to be able to make a run at the district title.”
The coach also is optimistic about the Lady Conchs 4x400 team — consisting of Isabella Walterson, Nikki Tomita, Julia Niles and Savannah Chadic — which is currently leading the district. Other top Key West contenders include Jazmine Perloff, who is ranked top of district in pole vault, David Jans, in the long jump, and Brock Perkins, in the triple jump.
“We look to be very competitive as we look to get into this district stretch,” said Perkins. “We had a lot of personal records this past week, which was nice to do right before Spring Break. That should help lead them into our district run. They get a little break here to heal up some of their soreness and minor strains they have had and hope they get back and attack hard this week.”
In the last meet before the break, Key West was able to sweep Archbishop McCarthy, and when they return will had to Marathon for a meet on the blue track in the Middle Keys on Tuesday, March 30.
“If you score us out, we are looking pretty good as far as the district, we are [Nos.]1 or 2 in the virtual meet,” said Perkins.
That being said, the coach expressed the focus in the final two meets is on the field events because that where he believes they can score some major points as they go for their first district title since 2018 with the boys, but added the real emphasis will be on the district runners and relays to score points in the potential championship run.
“We are looking pretty good,” said Perkins. “We may not be real strong individually in some of those areas, but as a team in the relay events, I think we can be real competitive. Both teams, if they are able to go out and run some PRs and have some strong performances, both teams have an opportunity to win the district meet.”