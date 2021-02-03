The record-setting girls weightlifting season continued for all three of the Monroe County programs as, of the 45 region qualifiers — a new single-single season high— 14 garnered medals, also a county best, and an unprecedented nine qualified for the FHSAA 1A State Finals, during the Region 4-1A Championships on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Lemon Bay High in Englewood.
“It’s really cool that all the teams are in their infancy in doing the sport, but we all have people going to states this year,” said Marathon coach Jesse Schubert, who was the first to start a girls weightlifting program in the county six seasons ago. “It’s awesome.”
In fact, in the six seasons of competition — third for Coral Shores and third for Key West — only the Dolphins have had previous state qualifiers, one a year for the first four seasons before the entire county was shutout of a trip to the state finals a season ago. That means this will be the first time all three schools are sending a lifter to the state finals.
“It’s very cool, considering that we didn’t know if we’d have a season or not,” said Schubert. “I’m surprised so many girls came out and so many came through.”
In order to qualify, the region winner and then the next best 16 of the 24 region medalists in the weight class advance. Despite having a then-record 27 region qualifiers last season, none of the girls advanced. This year they were sure not to miss, as Key West had a pair of region champions with Marina Goins claiming the 169-pound weight class with a combined score of 310 (155 on the bench and clean and jerk) and Breanna Allen in the unlimited weight class, who scored a meet-high 340 pounds (185 on bench and 155 on clean and jerk), while Marathon’s Rylan Chapa claimed the gold on the 101-pound weight class with a 95 on the bench press and 115 on the clean and jerk.
Despite not having any region champions, Coral Shores is sending a county-best four lifters to the state finals, as moving on from the region are junior 101-pounder Annavera Peixoto, who took third with a 170-pound total (85 bench and 95 jerk), and three senior teammates, Alison Woltanski, who was fourth at 119 pounds with a 220 total (95 bench and 125 jerk) Kaylee Stoky, also fourth in the 154 class with a 270 total (115 bench and 155 jerk) and Amber Stevens, who was the Lady ’Canes top finisher in second place of the 199-pound weight class with 300 pounds (160 bench and 140 jerk).
“I was so proud of our girls,” said Coral Shores coach Erin Hamilton. “They really rose to the occasion.”
Coral Shores athletic director Rich Russell added that other programs, “are amazed that our third-year program has experienced so much success.”
“When I joined weightlifting last year it was a new sport,” said Woltanski. “I thought I wouldn’t be good at, much less good enough to make it to states. Seeing all the girls on our team and other teams, who all look so different and are all so strong, is amazing. There really isn’t a ‘one size fits all’ approach to the sport and that’s why I love it so much. Making it to states along with my co-captain, Amber Stevens, and teammates — after vigorously refreshing the FHSAA webpage for hours — was the best feeling, and I’m excited to have one last meet with my girls.”
Also joining the list of state qualifiers are Key West’s Valerie Thene, who placed fifth in the 110-pound weight class with lists of 95 on the bench and 100 on the clean and jerk for a 195 total, and Marathon’s Allie Brabenec, who was fourth in the 101-pound weight class also matching Peixoto’s 170 with 85s on the bench press and clean and jerk.
“It’s cool I have the two little ones going because Chapa is a junior and Allie is a 10th-grader,” said Schubert. “It will be a good experience and hopefully a way to continue to build.”
Even though the Lady ’Fins have only two state qualifiers, they did have the most region medalist with six as Clair Merryman was sixth in the 119-pound class with a 210 score (95 on bench and 115 on jerk); Carley Childress was sixth in 129 lifting a 220 (105 on bench and 115 on jerk); Emily Suarez was fifth at 183 with a 215 (105 bench and 110 jerk) and Sarah Kratzert was fifth at 199 (115 bench and 125 jerk). Merryman and Kratzert both missed the state cut by five pounds, while Childress and Suarez were 10 pounds shy of advancing. Key West also had Yahaira Williams medal in the 139-pound class, taking fifth with a 225 total (120 in bench and 105 in clean and jerk) but she too was just off the cut.
“The girls had an amazing season. I am so proud of all their hard work,” said Hamilton. “They dedicated much time and effort to gaining strength and lifting heavier weights. The changes I saw from last season to this season were remarkable.”
Now the nine-state finalists will look to complete the record-breaking journey by becoming the second state medalists in Monroe County history. Previously only Marathon has had state placer with Rachel Torres Brown taking second overall at the state final in 2016, during her second straight trip to the meet, while Oriana Mendez was tied for sixth in two straight finals, but lost the medals due to a tie-breaker.
Entering the finals, Goins is the highest-ranked Keys lifter in fifth place of the weight class, with the top six garnering a medal, while Allen is sixth and Chapa is seventh.
“We are hoping that we can dig in for the next week and try to get a couple of extra pounds in order to place at states,” said Schubert, noting the fourth and fifth place lifters in the 101-pound weight class are lifting 225 pounds, while Chapa scored a 210 at regionals. “I think she’s got five pounds more on bench and I don’t even know what her max on clean and jerk could be because I don’t think she’s ever gone for it, so we will take some steps toward that.”
To assist with venue capacity restrictions and to encourage physical distancing, the state finals will be broken into two daily sessions. The Monroe County teams are scheduled to compete on Friday, Feb. 12, at Suwannee High School. Tickets for the championship events will be available through GoFan and are $9 per session, if purchased in advance, and $12, if purchased the day of or at the door. Due to capacity restrictions in place at each venue, the event may sellout, so FHSAA is encouraging potential spectators to purchase tickets in advance.
“I’m happy this year because I feel it could have easily been a wash,” said Schubert. “I’m so happy with what we did because out of 26 girls on the team, five are seniors, so I’m also looking ahead to next year knowing this is going to continue to grow. I’m not disappointed at the least.”