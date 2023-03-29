Leading up to the two-game set for the Key West High softball on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at the KWHS Back Yard there was no hiding the fact it was against Lake Wales — the team that eliminated the Lady Conchs during the FHSAA State semifinals just a season ago.

“A lot of the older girls had a bad taste in their mouth and wanted to get even with them,” said Key West High coach Jason Garcia.

