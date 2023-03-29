Leading up to the two-game set for the Key West High softball on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, at the KWHS Back Yard there was no hiding the fact it was against Lake Wales — the team that eliminated the Lady Conchs during the FHSAA State semifinals just a season ago.
“A lot of the older girls had a bad taste in their mouth and wanted to get even with them,” said Key West High coach Jason Garcia.
With two outs in the Lady Conchs’ final at-bat during the series opener on Friday, Isabella Franco poked a line drive just to the left side of second base to send home two runs for an 8-7 victory.
“We got a little redemption after losing to them in the semifinal last year, so it was a very high-energy game the whole time,” said Garcia. “They played excellent, defensively, we threw the ball really well against just a really good team, and we just played better on Friday night.”
On Saturday, Gacria admitted the excitement of the walk-off victory on Friday may have led to a bit of a letdown on Saturday as the coach stressed, “we came out a little flat, defensively made a couple of errors that turned a 4-2 game in the fifth into the 9-2 final.”
“It was a very emotional win, coming back to win that game, being the opponent that it was, it sure made a difference on Saturday,” said Garcia.
During the Friday night victory, Ty-Marie Cervantes doubled home a pair of runs in the second and then scored on a Maddy Perusse two-run home run for the 4-0 lead after the second and then Key West scored twice more after Dharma Murray’s single two right brought home Miesha Hernandez, who had doubled, and Alexandra Rodriguez, who had reached on a hard hit error, but it would all be erased after a five-run outburst from Lake Wales in the sixth after Lady Conchs starting pitcher Chloe Gilday had held the Highlander to just two earned runs through the 5 1/3 innings on six hits and no walks with two strikeouts.
After rallying in the seventh for the victory on Franco’s two-run single — even with the loss during the second game on Saturday after getting a triple from a single from Scarlet Niles and base hits from Hernandez, Franco, Cervantes, Perusse, Murray and Skye Sterling — Gacria expressed he believes the series will give the Lady Conchs confidence going forward knowing they can play with Lake Wales.
“That was our goal, at the very least we wanted to split, we’d love a sweep in Key West, but we still accomplished our goal,” said Garcia. “They have three hitters who are top of the state and we made sure we didn’t let them beat us. We didn’t show them everything either, just like they didn’t show us everything, but I think we were very compatible with them. For us, we know we are a good team, but their confidence level is not as high as it was last year. They have to know they are a great team, this year as well, and this win helps.”
The coach furthered that he fully expects the road to the state championship will once again go through Lake Wales as well as against Pompano Beach, who Key West beat, in less than a week span during Spring Break.
“Now we know those other teams will be looking to beat us, as they should because we will be among the top teams in the state again this year,” said Garcia, noting his team will be taking on 3A state powerhouse John Carroll on Friday and Saturday during a two-game set. “We just have to continue to play our best game every time we go onto the field to compete against these teams we have on the schedule. During this stretch run, we will be going against Westminster, Western, Keys Gate, and SLAM, who is really coming on the last couple of years.”