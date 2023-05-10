For the first time in school history, the Key West High School softball team advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A Final Four in May 2022.

Garcia pumped.JPG

Conchs coach Jason Garcia will have the Lady Conchs fired up as they enter the Class 4A State Tournament.

Seeking a return to the mecca of prep softball, the Lady Conchs began their postseason journey on Thursday, May 4, with the third straight and fourth district title in the past five years. It was also the 100th victory for head coach Jason Garcia and assistant coach Erik Snow.

