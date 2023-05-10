For the first time in school history, the Key West High School softball team advanced to the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A Final Four in May 2022.
Seeking a return to the mecca of prep softball, the Lady Conchs began their postseason journey on Thursday, May 4, with the third straight and fourth district title in the past five years. It was also the 100th victory for head coach Jason Garcia and assistant coach Erik Snow.
With the win, Key West advanced to the Region 4-4A Quarterfinals slated for Wednesday, May 10, against Suncoast High from Riviera Beach at The Back Yard.
The Conchs finished the district tournament ranked No. 5 in Class 4A and garnered the No. 2 seed behind top-seeded and No. 4-ranked American Heritage Plantation (14-6). The Patriots somehow lost to Pompano Beach (9-12), 3-1, in the District 14-4A tournament.
After the teams were seeded, Key West (16-3) moved up to No. 4 in the state and the Patriots dropped to No. 5 yet were still seeded ahead of the Lady Conchs.
But if all goes as planned, the two will meet in the regional championship scheduled for Friday, May 19.
Not looking ahead, Key West takes on the Suncoast Lady Chargers, which notched a 6-6-1 record although three of their games were not posted with final scores in MaxPreps.
Nonetheless, they received a bye in their district tournament and lost to Jensen Beach, but because of a lack of qualified teams, the Chargers were seeded No. 7 in the quarterfinals and have a chance to advance but have to knock off the Conchs, albeit unlikely.
Key West has ridden the pitching of junior Nevaeh Arnold. If her bullpen sessions are as good as they have been to amass a 9-1 record with a 2.54 ERA and just one home run yielded in 71.2 innings pitched, she will get the nod. The coaching staff could opt for junior Chloe Gilday with a 4-0 mark in nine appearances. That is normally a game-time decision.
Although they had no common opponent, the Chargers hold a slightly higher batting average and slugging percentage than Key West. The Conchs’ defense has gelled of late with a .931 fielding percentage compared to Suncoast (.750) and the biggest difference is the winning percentage.
But that all goes out the window when that first pitch is thrown at 7 p.m. before a “red-out” crowd at The Back Yard.