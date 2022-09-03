A pair of recovered onside kicks, a second straight 200-yard rushing performance by Malachi Hawkins and touchdowns from five different Dolphins helped the Marathon High football team roll past Miami Country Day 35-13, on Thursday, Sept. 1, on the Spartans’ gridiron.

The Dolphins’ offense was on the field for a majority of the game, 46 snaps compared to the Spartans’ 25, with 45 of those plays coming via the ground attack. In fact, Marathon scored on five of its seven possessions in the contest, starting with the game-opening drive where the Dolphins marched 80 yards on 13 plays, while taking seven minutes off the clock.

