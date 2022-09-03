A pair of recovered onside kicks, a second straight 200-yard rushing performance by Malachi Hawkins and touchdowns from five different Dolphins helped the Marathon High football team roll past Miami Country Day 35-13, on Thursday, Sept. 1, on the Spartans’ gridiron.
The Dolphins’ offense was on the field for a majority of the game, 46 snaps compared to the Spartans’ 25, with 45 of those plays coming via the ground attack. In fact, Marathon scored on five of its seven possessions in the contest, starting with the game-opening drive where the Dolphins marched 80 yards on 13 plays, while taking seven minutes off the clock.
Fabbianho Louis capped off the first scoring drive, which included a fourth-down conversion, with a 4-yard run to paydirt, but Country Day’s offense seemed to have an answer on the ensuing possession — that was until Marathon blocked the first of two field goal attempts. With the ball back on offense, the Dolphins proceeded back down the field, into the red zone on 11 plays, but this time would come up short as a pass attempt on fourth and goal was held up at the 2-yard line.
Three plays later, behind a 72-yard passing play by the Spartans, and Country Day was at the Marathon 25-yard line, where the Dolphins’ defense would force a second field goal attempt, which was also blocked.
Marathon would go into the halftime break with possession of the ball, but it would be the final time the Dolphins offense would be stopped.
The second-half kickoff would be an onside attempt that was recovered by Marathon, and 48 yards later Thomas Eubank punched home the score and, following a converted two-point play, the ‘Fins were in front by two scores. That was not enough for coach Mac Childress, as the Dolphins attempted a second-straight onside kick, once again recovered, that was converted into points after a 20-yard run by Louis set up a 2-yard touchdown plunge by Dylan Globe.
A third straight onside attempt was finally covered up by the Spartans, who, with their best starting field position of the night, were able to take the zero off the scoreboard on a 19-yard heave into the end zone that was pulled down amid good coverage by the Dolphins.
Despite controlling the game and still in front by two scores, 22-6, Marathon wanted to avoid a second straight fourth-quarter collapse, so with his team pinned inside their own 10-yard line and the crowds coming to life at the Country Day campus, Hawkins, who had 96 yards via the ground attack in the first half, answered with a 96-yard touchdown run to eclipse the 200-yard mark for the second straight week.
The game was still not put away for Marathon, as two plays later from scrimmage, following a 70-yard hookup by the Spartans, County Day was back in the end zone to once again make it a two-possession game, 28-13, with seven minutes still to play.
“Definitely a focus is not giving up the inside release for our DBs and LBs,” Childress said about the big plays given up by the Marathon defense in the nearly perfect game by the Dolphins. “We are definitely young in those spots on defense, but the players are taking coaching well. Each week they are gaining experience and getting better. We plan to rep out press coverage everyday at practice, it’s all about reps and technique.”
That turned out to be just enough time for Marathon to run off the clock, having already had one 10-minute and another seven-minute possession in the game. Sure enough, with 1:05 still showing in the game, Shamar Wright crossed the goal line on a 20-yard run to secure the Dolphins’ first victory of the season.
“They are excited, but already talking about how to get better,” said Childress, whose team plays a second consecutive Thursday night contest Sept. 8 at University School. “Our seniors showed good leadership at halftime and we played much better in the second half. Some of our younger guys really stepped up and made some big plays too. Overall, we got better and that’s what it’s all about.”