It’s a very elite group of athletes who can claim to be FHSAA wrestling state finalist, at Key West High the list is only 10 deep after roughly 20 years of competition. But this season a new name was added to that roll call as Conchs senior Max Ryan finished the season as the state runner-up en route to becoming The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year.
“When you are a state placer, you get put into a special class, which Max did twice, so to be a finalist is even more of an elite group,” said Key West High coach Chaz Jimenez, who is also on that short list. “He had an amazing run and he’s a Conch wrestling legend now.”
It was not too much of a surprise, according to the Conchs coach, as after last season’s “disappointment” in the state championships — during which Jimenez expressed he felt Ryan could have finished in the Top 4 of the state — he noticed a new level of work ethic for the senior this season.
“For him not to place was kind of a letdown,” said Jimenez. “He always had his eye on the prize, and that’s what it takes to get to that level.”
It’s also a far way off from the tall, skinny, very quiet and a bit awkward freshman, as Jimenez first remembers him, who was a backup at 195 pounds and at one point, the coach noted, was not even sure if he was going to stay committed to the sport.
“I saw the potential that freshman year, he had the size and the range, but you never know,” said Jimenez. “There are very few kids who come in as a freshman who I believe can be a state finalist. I’ll admit, Ty Torres was a senior that year and he really pushed Max to stay with it.”
By his sophomore season Ryan had found his spot in the lineup at 220 pounds, but he was very undersized weighing in at 200 pounds. He would still nearly make it to the state championships that season, losing the blood round in regionals.
“That made him really hungry and that’s when he really put the work in,” said Jimenez, further mentioning that Ryan even discussed ending his football career in order to just focus on wrestling. “I quickly shut that down.”
Still the work began to pay off as Ryan was a state qualifier in his junior season, leading into his senior year as a favorite in the weight class in the 2020-21 campaign. That was not the case early on, as between an abbreviated offseason due to the shutdown as well as his focus on his senior year of football, during which he was also named The Citizen’s All-Monroe County Player of the Year as part of the Conchs’ offensive line, Ryan struggled as he competed in the heavyweight class, while for the first time in his career he had to cut weight.
“He made mistakes, but he put it together when it matters,” said Jimenez, noting Ryan pinned all his opponents during his district championship run.
Ryan still had rough tournaments, according to his coach, and even in regional championships, an early loss forced him to fight through the blood round, needing a last-second escape to advance. He would finish the regular season with a 33-7 record.
That left Ryan as a bit of a dark horse in the state finals — entering as a three seed, taking on a region runner-up in the opening round — but Jimenez and the Conchs coaching staff approached the state championship more relaxed this year in hopes of putting Ryan in a no-pressure scenario.
“We never wanted to point out what was on the line, he knew it, but we also did a good job getting him around the state to see the competition he needed to see,” said Jimenez. “For the pundits around the state, he was on their radar, but he wasn’t picked to be in the finals, I think most picked him to be fifth or sixth. For the whole year we still talked about getting to the finals and how he would have to put it together.”
Ryan did exactly that in the semifinals, during which he redeemed a loss from earlier in the season with a pin fall to garner his berth in the final round.
“That match is just memorable,” said Jimenez. “I couldn’t say more about Max, he did everything I asked him to do, from lifting to offseason wrestling to camps to tournaments and training on his own or weekend workouts, during football season, with Dante Jiovenetta in Tavernier.”
The coach stressed that if Ryan didn’t accomplish something, he worked hard to do it the next season.
“That’s what it takes to be successful in anything, especially wrestling,” said Jimenez. “That’s that great thing about wrestling, you get out of it what you put into it. If you want to be a state placer or finalist, we have the program that can get you there.”
Now wrestling is a likely in Ryan’s past, at least for the near future, as he is a preferred walk-on to play football at Mississippi State University next season, but nothing will ever erase his status as part of an elite wrestling group at Key West High.
“I’m extremely proud, I couldn’t be more proud of what he accomplished,” said Jimenez. “Once you get into that elite group, you become someone we talk about because we always bring up the guys in the past and he will always he welcomed back into the room as one of the greatest in program history.”