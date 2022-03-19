Move over Bo, because as far as Marathon is concerned “Chapa Knows.”
The Lady ’Fins fans would be referring to senior sensation Rylan Chapa, who since moving to Middle Keys as a sophomore has been selected to the All-Monroe County volleyball team all three seasons, the soccer team once and the weightlifting team last season, as well as starting on the Marathon softball and tennis team and also is part of this year’s track and field team as a pole vaulter.
In fact, the only sport Chapa did not participate in offered at Marathon was cross country, with her focus on volleyball during the fall season, and this year she even passed up playing soccer to focus on weightlifting — a decision that in the end helped her put an exclamation point on her career as a Lady ‘Fin by becoming the first state champion in the sport in school history, along with being selected The Citizen’s 2021-22 All-Monroe County girls weightlifting Athlete of the Year.
“She’s not daunted by anything,” said Marathon weightlifting coach Jesse Schubert. “She’s been a heck of an athlete for every coach at the school. Chapa is just something else, she knows her body, what she can do and just goes out and does it. She does a little bit of everything, and it’s pretty cool.”
From the first moment Schubert met Chapa, as a teacher at the school and not just an athlete, he expressed he knew could feel there was something special in the young athlete and she could be a state weightlifting contender, with the right focus, by her senior season.
“I had the inside track because I teach 10th-graders, so she was in my class, so a girl from Texas, I definitely wanted her on my team,” said Schubert. “Once she saw a meet and how serious a competition could be, was really when she started buying in and liking it. It took one good year and she went to states and she wanted more, so it all worked out.”
By the end of Chapa’s sophomore season, Schubert was convinced she would be a state finalist in the next two year because Chapa’s form was under control. That led the coach to pushed her in the district finals of her sophomore campaign, which of course she won, the first of three district crowns in her career — also a first in school history.
“I told her if she put that extra five pounds on, she was going to win — she said ‘load it up,’” recalled the coach of the district meet during Chapa’s sophomore season. “At regionals, it just wasn’t there that day, but her getting the district championship that first year was a big deal and I know that next year she really wanted to show off what she could do.”
From that day forward, there was never really an off day for Chapa on the lifting mats, becoming the first lightweight Lady ‘Fins athlete to reached the state finals the next year out of the 109-pound weight class, during which she medaled in sixth place at states, and this season etched her name into Lady ‘Fins lore, with a banner now raised in her honor on the rafters of the Marathon weight room.
“Anything Chapa does, girls want to be involved in,” said Schubert. “We had a lot of freshmen this year who really are excited, and a lot of it has to do with Chapa. They all found it so cool she could do so much weight. She’s quite an inspiration to all the girls at the high school, which is amazing and what’s it’s all about.”
In her state championship run, she claimed first in the district and regionals of both the traditional — which includes bench press and clean and jerk — and in the state finals, she lifted100 pounds in the snatch to win the gold medal while also claiming the bronze in the traditional lifts, to become the only three-time state medalist in school history.
And upon returing home she was greeted with a hero’s welcome escorted into school the next day on top of a fire truck with the entire study body on the balcony to cheer her on, even despite it being a fridge 55 degrees that morning.
“She definitely came into school in style and was getting claps in the hallways when she came home for a while,” said Schubert. “It’s been really neat and she’s been riding high for a while, and she should, she deserves it.”
Because of the legacy left by Chapa — as well as teammate Ali Brabenec, who also reach the state finals for a second straight season this year, and the previous two Lady ‘Fins state qualifiers Rachel Torres Brown and Oriana Mendez — Schubert is hopeful there will be another who rises in their footsteps.
“Since we’ve come back from states, I have a ton of girls telling me they are going to come out next year, so I think this has definitely helped the team,” said Schubert. “When Rachel left, I tough it was a lot of fun and I wondered it we could retrace that again sometime and then sure enough Ori went three years in a row and when she left I though, ‘man how are we going to do that again,’ and here comes Chapa, so it would be nice for it to snowball into something special.”
That’s something every coach at Marathon High who has had the opportunity to have Chapa be part of their program will echo, and one none would argue that “Chapa Knows.”
“She out-works everyone, she’s always hustling, and wants to work out every day to be better,” said Schubert. “Even if she didn’t do weightlifting, she’s a special kid; when you are around her, you just love her, she’s just great and one of a kind.”