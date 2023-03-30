Admittedly so, according to Key West High coach Ralph Henriquez, the Conchs “are still not where we need to be, but that’s OK because I don’t want to peak too early.”
“As long as we keep getting a little bit better and making improvements in the area of concern, then we will be ready for the playoffs,” said Henriquez.
The coach furthered that he built the schedule to continuously challenge the Conchs up until the postseason comes, including this week’s Spring Break Classic at Rex Weech field when Key West welcomes in nationally ranked Tampa Berkeley Prep as well as John Carroll Catholic, which is ranked in the Top 10 of the state in Class 3A, while on the horizon are matchups versus nationally ranked Westminster Christian and No. 1 Stoneman Douglass.
“Our strength in schedule is around a 9-something but by the end of the season will be an 11 or higher, and that should help up achieve our goal of getting to the Final Four and winning it,” said Henriquez, whose team is coming off winning two of three on the road during the Prospect Select Spring Break Tournament at Space Coast.
After having won four straight before falling in the tournament championship, leaving the Conchs now at 8-4 on the year and ranked No. 9 in Class 4A with already one of the toughest schedules in the state, Key West will send Andris “Lucky” Barroso to the mound for the start on Thursday, March 30, against Berkeley Prep, with Jacob Burnham getting the ball to start against John Carroll and Felix Ong, who could also come in out of the bullpen on Thursday, taking to the hill on Saturday at noon against Berkeley Prep.
“I’d like to see the pitching be better and eliminate the two-strike mistakes, if we do that, I think, we will be in good shape,” said Henqiruez. “The schedule has forced our pitching to get a little better and a bit quicker, which is good because it also helps our ranking in MaxPreps and the FHSAA.”
Henriquez also stressed that his Key West squad needs to improve on the defensive side of the ball as errors have led to several big innings by the opposition this season, but offensively, the Conchs have made up for the miscues as they are batting .315 as a team powered by Jack Haggard, with a .465 average, Mikey Greenberg, who sits a .455 mark, and Wyatt Kuhn, at a .406 clip. In fact, Rady and Grennbeerg both carry four-game hit streaks into the contest on Thursday, while Haggard has hit safely in five straight.
“Wyatt and Greenberg are both about only 80% with hamstring injuries, so I know we can still get more from them, then (Anden) Rady is hitting about .600 in the last five games, Haggard continues to be consistent and (Jose) Perdigon is swinging the bat well,” said the coach. “Really the first five to six guys are doing well, it’s just the last few who are struggling but we are hoping to get a few of them going, which will help a lot.”
Despite having won 10 of the first 14 games of the year, including the preseason, Henriquez also stressed that with a few slight adjustments, he feels the Conchs will be playing at a much-higher level during the second half of the season.
“I do feel we could make some improvements in certain areas as we are starting the second half of the season,” said Henriquez. “If we do, then we should be ready for the playoffs.”