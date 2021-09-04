On Monday at practice, Key West High volleyball coach Sarah Eckert was greeted with a sight she was hoping to see, as starting setter Vicki Pavlik was on the court ready to train after missing the previous two sessions.
With a Tuesday match against Monroe County-rival Marathon on the docket, Eckert assumed everything was in line, even with backup setter Lucie Bublakova unable to suit up.
“I was definitely thinking, ‘Oh, we’re good,’ but after practice (Pavlik) text me and said she was unsure she could play,” said Eckert. “That’s when it hit me that we hadn’t practiced with any other setter and, with Lucie out also, I was hoping something might change in the morning. The next day (Pavli) text me saying she was still in pain, so I knew we had to do some rearranging, with no practice time. So it was kind of a last-minute scramble.”
At that point, Eckert turned to any player who had prior experience setting, which turned out to be senior defensive specialist Amya Boose and sophomore outside hitter Jocelyn Alfar.
“Jocelyn had run a little bit of a 6-2 formation when she was on JV, but it had been a bit of a time since she had set,” said Eckert. “But she had at least set before and knew a little bit about when to release, the rotation, and who to move around. Between her and Amya, we started in a 6-2 with two-players who just don’t work on the setting.”
By the end of the third set, Eckert felt Alfar seemed to be feeling more comfortable at the position so the Lady Conchs went to a 5-1 setup for the rest of the 3-1 (25-19, 25-17, 19-25, 25-19) victory against the Lady ’Fins.
“She did really well and step up big time, I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Eckert said about Alfar. “Her adaptability, it was fantastic. They all learn all the skills across the board and this is one of the reasons for it, but she really did an amazing job.
“The fact she is such a team player, and mentally she stepped up and was willing and open to doing it, I love the effort that she was always willing to try,” Eckert added about Alfar. “Whatever was best for the team.”
Despite the victory, there were mistakes with the major shifts in position for Key West, but going into the match Eckert stressed to her team that knowing the team dynamic was different how important communication on the court would be to minimize the confusion.
“I am so proud of them because they were tested and were able to adapt, and still go out there and play aggressively,’ said Eckert. “That’s something I will take away as a very positive from the experience.”
In order to keep attacking, the Lady Conchs coach explained that she kept the setting schemes simple for Alfar and Boose, which ended up setting up a good connection to the outside between Alfar and Lindsey Clausen, who finished with a team-high 18 kills to go along with 14 aces. Alfar contributed 18 assists and two aces, Bridgette Sweeney added six kills and an ace, Sam Ventimiglia had four kills, five aces and two blocks, while libero Emi Ichijo collected six assists, three aces and a kill.
“We knew we had to pull back our offense and when we were warming up I told them were we limited to four sets and nothing fast pace because we didn’t want to push (Alfar) too far, too fast,” said Eckert. “She did a really nice job still being able to connect on those and one of those was to the outside which gave her and Lindsey a really great connection and Lindsey was able to put away quite a few.”
The victory turned out to be the season opener for Key West — who had a match scheduled for Aug. 28 against Merritt Island canceled, as well as one against Coral Shores on Aug. 25 postponed — but now the Lady Conchs will not play again until Sept. 10-11 at what Eckert called a “highly-competitive” Jensen Beach tournament.
“I’ve been really hungry for some very upper-level competition, to be battle-tested early on in the season,” said Eckert. “We will be able to take some really great lessons from the tournament, and it will help with the learning curve when you see a tough opponent early on. You are able to walk away knowing what you have to focus on and how to build and grow.
Despite having just one match during the first two weeks of the season, Eckert expressed it comes at a good time, as she hopes it will give her team an opportunity to regroup before stepping back on the court.
“When I was looking at the season schedule, especially after we lost the Merritt Island game, I was about to be frustrated with it, but really the timing works perfectly now,” said Eckert. “It’s not ideal, I don’t think any coach wants to start out their season this slow, not having much competition to learn and build off, but looking at the silver lining it’s going to work out for us.”