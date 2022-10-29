It was a heartbreaking end, not only for the Monroe County golf teams, but the careers of Conchs seniors Devon Gilday and Rocco Twyman as well as the Dolphins’ Fisher Coleman-Sayer, who despite having state aspirations this season, were all unable to get past the district round this season. Coleman-Sayer would come up a shot shy of qualifying for the Region 4-1A Finals, while Gilday, who has twice been a regional qualifier, missed the cut by three strokes during the District 16-2A Finals.

“Very heartbreaking to say the least for him and for his teammates that have pushed him all year and have been his support net,” said Marathon coach Mary Coleman.

