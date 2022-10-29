It was a heartbreaking end, not only for the Monroe County golf teams, but the careers of Conchs seniors Devon Gilday and Rocco Twyman as well as the Dolphins’ Fisher Coleman-Sayer, who despite having state aspirations this season, were all unable to get past the district round this season. Coleman-Sayer would come up a shot shy of qualifying for the Region 4-1A Finals, while Gilday, who has twice been a regional qualifier, missed the cut by three strokes during the District 16-2A Finals.
“Very heartbreaking to say the least for him and for his teammates that have pushed him all year and have been his support net,” said Marathon coach Mary Coleman.
“It was tough for Devon but, like many seniors, he’s looking toward college and advancing his game now to the next level,” said Key West coach Josh Bassett. “He’s a good kid and I hope to see him on a college course, soon. The great thing about the game of golf is that even when your senior year ends, these kids can still keep playing well into adulthood because this game never ends for them.”
Last season, Gilday made the cut by one stroke, just edging out Twyman, but this season, with the likes of district champion Archbishop McCarthy, runner-up Belen Jesuit, region qualifying Gulliver Prep, along with Pembroke Pine and MAST Academy, competing for a berths in the regional round, Gilday would shoot an 86, which left him three shots out of earning the final individual berth. As a team, Key West struggled to a sixth-place finish in the highly-talented district, as Twyman was ineligible to play, and senior Tommy Highsmith turned in a 112.
“Our district was extremely tough this year,” said Bassett. “With a relatively young team, it made it that much tougher, but the experience they gained was invaluable for next year.”
Marathon had four seniors on the course during District 16-1A Finals but it was still was not enough as they took sixth out of seven teams, one spot behind Coral Shores, which made its postseason debut. Coleman-Sayer scored an 82 on the round, which turned out to be one stroke behind Westminster Christian’s Joseph Riccio, who earned the final spot for the regional cut. Marathon’s Billy Martin tallied a 91 in his final high school round as senior classmates Casey Horvat and Jack Horvat rounded out the Dolphins in contention, but both finished behind Coral Shores’ Tanel Irons who had a team-best 97, and Preston Carroll with a 102.
All three of the county girl teams were also on the links, as Key West’s Savannah Oropeza had a 109, Claudia Steling a 112 while Kaylee Arsenault rounded out the Lady Conchs in action during the 16-2A meet. Marathon’s Summer Haines nearly cracked the 100 with a 102, while Coral Shores’ Gabby Thomas shot a 108 and Sophia Borders also turned in a scoring round during the District 16-1A event.
“It was a great experience for everyone,” said Coral Shores Coach DanielleThomas, whose teams had to wait out the two-hour delay caused by a bridge malfunction. “They were at the driving range for a long time. I think they were tired but got their second wind.”