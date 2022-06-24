Q: When did you start plying your sports?
A: I just started this past year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer when I was really young, until about third grade.
Q: So you didn’t play any sports from third grade until 11th grade?
A: Yes sir.
Q: Why did you decide to not play any sports?
A: I was just scared to be in the spotlight, scared to step up and put myself in the competition. I always liked lifting weights, and exercising was always crucial to me and staying in shape, and then football I joined because it was available.
Q: Now that you are into sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I was actually training almost every day. I have my own home gym, and I’d work out there and, of course, we have a gym at school, which allows us to come in and work out every day.
Q: Does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Not very much, it’s all just working out and trying to get bigger and get my lifts better.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, I like to relax at the beach and ride around on my longboard.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I’d say academics, because I’ve always been trying to be a culinary student through the pro-step program the school offers, and I’d like to make myself more well-known through that.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Very close, incredibly close. I’m a very competitive person and all the meets in weightlifting were very eye-opening to see and how I could pursue that as well.
Q: Between football and weightlifting, which sport is most important?
A: I’d say weightlifting is a little bit more, because it’s a lot more self-orientated, and you can drive yourself to go further.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: Yeah, being a culinary student, really. I’ve dedicated a lot into that.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Sportsmanship, being kind to others, and how to maintain a position.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: To just succeed and become more well-known throughout my school and hopefully end the year with honors.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To pursue a career as a chef and own my own restaurant.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: It was definitely going to regionals with coach Jesse Schubert and the weightlifting team. It was amazing to see all the different weight classes there, and to be able to compete in that competition myself was just incredible.
Q: How much motivation, just being at that region meet, has it given you entering your senior season?
A: It just makes me want to train harder, lift more weights and see where I can get.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: I would say coach and chef (Carl) Stanton has been a very inspirational person. My brother was very sporty in high school and continues to be outstanding to this day, and I look up to him.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Dolphins?
A: Pursue greatness, don’t let anything stop you. You are your own limit.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Just lift the weights.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just to be able to say I did the best and reach the furthest I can.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’d like to travel across the world and become a globe trotter.
Q: Where do you want to start?
A: South American, because of the variety in everything from culture to cuisine to landscape even, too.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I’d like to pick up a little more skating. Really it’s just a way to get around, now, but I’d like to do it more.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: To maintain that threshold between school and sports and which one I should give my all too.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d probably try to split it up, 30 minutes on the books and 30 minutes lifting weights.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: To pursue a college or university for culinary and possible even join a military branch.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Most definitely.
Q: If you plan to play a college sport, is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: In general, I could become a better student first.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: About the beaches, the sand, the sun, the people and the restaurants, all of it.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Probably a nice big steak from a local restaurant, from any of them.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Cooking and the military, I’d like to see if maybe I could become an officer in a branch of the military, maybe U.S. Navy, and, of course, cook.
Q: What is it about cooking you enjoy so much?
A: Just the freedom and ability, because you can always make something better for yourself, and cooking opens that up.