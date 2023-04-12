The six seniors who grace the Key West High School softball team had a whole lot to do with their 14-6 non-district victory against Sports, Leadership and Management (SLAM) High School on Friday, March 31, at The Back Yard, but it was junior pitcher Nevaeh Arnold that towed the rubber for the Lady Conchs.

Arnold went the distance to improve her pitching record to 7-1 and the Lady Conchs upped their mark to 12-3 with just three games left in the regular season.

