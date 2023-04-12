The Key West High School softball team honored the seniors on Friday, April 7, before the start of their non-district match with SLAM. From left, Coach Erik Snow, Isabella Franco, Madelyn Perusse, Ty Cervantes, Coach Jason Garcia, Dharma Murray, Miesha Hernandez, Caroline Smith and Jewls Castillo.
Junior Nevaeh Arnold went the distance for Key West’s 14-6 victory over SLAM. With the win, she improved to 7-1 on the season.
RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Leadoff batter Scarlet Niles started the game with a bunt single. The junior drove in three runs on three hits.
Senior Ty Cervantes went yard and singled to plate three Key West runs.
Photos by RON COOKE/Keys Citizen
Senior Isabella Franco was flawless at second base, making all the plays that came her way.
Senior Caroline Smith is congratulated at the Key West dugout after her second base hit.
The six seniors who grace the Key West High School softball team had a whole lot to do with their 14-6 non-district victory against Sports, Leadership and Management (SLAM) High School on Friday, March 31, at The Back Yard, but it was junior pitcher Nevaeh Arnold that towed the rubber for the Lady Conchs.
Arnold went the distance to improve her pitching record to 7-1 and the Lady Conchs upped their mark to 12-3 with just three games left in the regular season.
The junior hurler allowed seven hits, walked three and struck out a pair of SLAM batters as the Conchs defense did the rest with minimal errors.
Conchs head coach Jason Garcia said they had scouted SLAM earlier in the year and sort of knew what to expect.
“We knew they had two girls that threw with a lot of velocity so we practiced a lot of small-ball, moving the runners over and do what we could against them. We planned to do the little things because we were not going to get more than five or six hits against them. Their first pitcher did not move well and we got to her early and scored some runs early which is exactly what we did.”
Key West scored two in the second and one more in the third for a 3-0 advantage.
SLAM came alive with four run in the top of the third to take a short-lived 4-3 advantage.
“We came out in that third a little lax, we had a throwing error from third base and a force at second on a bunt to the catcher but the shortstop never tagged the bag. Right there you’ve got two runners on with no outs and the momentum has changed in their way,” explained Garcia. “In a 3-0 game, they put some hits together and went ahead 4-3.”
The Conchs came back with five in the fourth, one in the sixth, and five in the fifth, highlighted by a senior Ty Cervantes home run.
In addition to the long ball, Cervantes singled for three RBI, as fellow seniors Miesha Hernandez thumped a three-base hit and singled to plate three runs, Madelyn Perusse hammered a two-base hit and base hit, Caroline Smith singled twice for an RBI, Isabella Franco added a base hit and Dharma Murray walked for an RBI. Junior Scarlet Niles slashed three singles and Vera Rodger kicked in a base hit.
The coach said they need to tighten up on defense with three regular games left and the postseason on the horizon.
“We haven’t played well defensively. When we rush, we make mistakes. I think if we can clean up that aspect of our game, we can be pretty dominant for the rest of the season,” the coach said. “We’ve got one more home game, a couple of road games. It’s a 19-game season, we usually play 23 or 24 but West Broward and Coral Springs Charter pulled out. They were two games I really looked forward to playing. They couldn’t come down for financial reasons.”
After Keys Gate on Friday, April 14, at home, the Lady Conchs are on the road at Westminster Christian on Friday, April 21, and finish up at Western on Friday, April 28.
“Western is no slouch, they’re No. 4 in the state, so we’re really going to see what we are about when we play them on the 28th. You know what you get when you play Westminster Christian,” Garcia said. “We’ve got Keys Gate on Friday at home. Although we topped them 13-1, I expect to see a better game this time than last.”