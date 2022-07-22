Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve been playing soccer since I was 6 and I started track my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Softball, basketball and lacrosse.
Q: What was it about soccer that kept you playing that sport through high school?
A: I had just been playing it my whole life.
Q: Why not try any of the other sports in high school?
A: I just liked soccer because I grew up playing it.
Q: Why the addition of track and field?
A: I liked running.
Q: What events do you run in track?
A: I actually got hurt and throw the javelin now, but I’m a long-distance runner.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Five days a week during season, and then I run on my own in the offseason.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: Yeah, I do a lot less training in the offseason.
Q: Is that down time important?
A: Yeah, so I can let my body recover.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: I enjoy sports more, but academics are more important.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Dedication.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I’d like to go to regional for track my senior year. Academically, I’d like to get some scholarships for college.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d like to be able to travel, a lot.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting to play varsity soccer my freshman year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My parents.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Focus on having fun.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: High school goes by fast, so enjoy it.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I had fun doing what I enjoy.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Everywhere.
Q: Where do you want to start?
A: China.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I just like hanging out with my friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Being able to handle practice and school work.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: Go to college.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Just be stronger.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: There are cruises and tourists everywhere.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s Shepherd’s pie.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Be a forensic scientist because the body fascinates me.