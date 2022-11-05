Q: How long have you been playing lacrosse?
A: Since sixth grade, so this will be my eighth year playing lacrosse.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I played soccer for nine years, but I stopped my junior year and then I also played basketball for a season.
Q: Why did you decide to stop playing soccer in high school after playing for the majority of your life?
A: I wanted to focus on lacrosse.
Q: What was it about lacrosse that drew your interest?
A: I just like how the sport works and all the different techniques you can use. I’m still learning myself even though I’ve been playing or so long. I just like the team and the people who play, it just makes it more enjoyable.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In-season, we have practice five days a week for two hours, in the offseason, it’s two days a week for two hours and in the summer I try to makeitto tournaments but that’s usually my downtime.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: The offseason is a bit more laid back even though there is more conditioning. In-season, it’s hard work when you are putting 110% in all the time.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics ...
A: Academics come first.
Q: Not even going to allow me to finish that last question. Are sports and academics even close in ranking in life importance?
A: I’m more consistent with my grades and academics, so I value that more.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m really good at managing my team and keeping up with school while balancing other things in life, like lacrosse.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Time management and how to keep up with stuff.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to get into a university and, for lacrosse, I want to up my goal scoring from last year. I had almost 20 goals last year so I want more than that, and improve my skills.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to attend college so I can pursue something I enjoy doing and be successful.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Winning district last year, because we were close the season before. This past year was such a great experience.
Q: After winning that title last year, is there more motivation to do it again this year?
A: Yes, everyone is saying they are so excited for the season because I think we can do it again.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yes, I want to thank my parents, because they’ve always pushed me to do my best and coach G (Marissa Giacopuzzi) was always there on my side to help me with anything.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Do your best and always give 110% percent to anything you are doing.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: To not give up and work my hardest, but all the advice I have been given is good.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I will know that I have always given my best and done my best that last time I walk off that field, so I will know I tried my hardest.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I do want to go somewhere in Europe, probably around Italy, I’ve never been outside pf the country do I want to do something different.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like going out on the boat with my dad, mom and brother. I also do take pictures and also playing with my dog, taking him places.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Especially in season, when I have to balance school and sports at the same time, it can be a lot to handle, especially with my advanced classes.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably working on homework and getting ahead.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I want to attend a four-year university or a community college, depending on where I get into. I want to major in something in the medical field, not sure what yet, but something in that general area.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: yes, for sure, I would definitely take that opportunity.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Yeah, I learn something new every day in practice, but my defense needs some work and my shooting. Just working harder on the basics.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: That it is very different from a lot of places and unique because you are growing up on an island and it’s paradise.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mom’s spaghetti.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’ve been jumping around between a few things, but something in the medical field like an athletic trainer or nurse, maybe also a veterinarian. Just a few things I have though about off and on that I might what to do because I like learning about the human body and stuff that goes on inside it.