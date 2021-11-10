Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: It’s hard to say, I started somewhere between first and second grade, so a while.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports?
A: I did gymnastics for about 10 years and that was my main sport.
Q: Was the reason you switched because there wasn’t a gymnastics program in high school?
A: No, actually I moved. I was living in Alaska, which was really my gymnastics days, and then I did rec soccer league on the side. Once I moved, I stopped gymnastics and joined the soccer team from there.
Q: Now that your focus is on soccer, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: We practice pretty much every day during the season and in the offseason, not so much.
Q: Do you need that downtime?
A: I don’t need it, but it’s nice.
Q: Rating soccer versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: I think they are pretty neck and neck. I think academics are more important for my future, but soccer is more important right now.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork, mainly, everyone has to work together to make something out of what you’ve got.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I’d like to bring my grades up a little bit and sport-wise, just enjoy it while it lasts.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Still trying to figure that out.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Probably when our goalie came out and pancaked this girl, and we still laugh about it to this day. It was the funniest thing ever in a game.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom, for sure, she’s my No. 1 fan and then my coach Justin (Martin), who has been by my side since before high school.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Listen to your upperclassmen and any advice or suggestions they give you, just shut up and do it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Be smart about being stupid.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I think just looking back at everything have accomplished through the years and all the memories that walking off the field the last time, I will just be thinking about all those past experiences and bring it all together.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Not specifically, but I’d like to go anywhere pretty much I’d have the chance to go to.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Not really, I do run sometimes, I draw sometimes.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Time management. It’s all about balancing your sport commitments and your school work in such little time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would not manage my time with it. I would probably sleep in an extra hour.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: Not really, I’m fairly open right now. I do like the University of Tampa, but my opinions are always changing, so we will see how it goes.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No. Soccer has been a big part of my life the past four years, but I don’t want it to be my life for the next four. I wouldn’t mind playing club in soccer, because I don’t want to completely stop playing, but I don’t want it to take over more than it is.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s hot, and it can be fun if you make it fun.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I would want to go out to Caribe. That’s my favorite restaurant.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: Not a clue, I really have no idea.