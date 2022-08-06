Q: When did you start playing both sports?
A: Football, I’ve been playing since I was 7 or 8, so eight or nine years now. Track, I just started my junior year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played baseball when I was little, for a year, I also played basketball when I first moved here.
Q: What was it about football that drew your attention?
A: The combination of, I’m a receiver, but running and catching and playing both offense and defense, just something about the moment the ball is in the air, I just haven’t found anything like it.
Q: Why add track and field in high school?
A: Initially, it was to stay in shape in the offseason, because I learned going all that time without running doesn’t really make you better, so I was planning on doing short distances, but then one of my best friends convinced me to do long distance and I found out I love it.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: For football, during the season it’s about three hours a day plus another hour for weight training, in the offseason, it’s about one to two hours a day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: The football offseason is more weightlifting and trying to get stronger while also working on speed and agility.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Before track there were periods where I was mostly working or doing what I could not to just sit around all day.
Q: Is that downtime important?
A: It’s beneficial when it does happen, but I don’t think it’s important, honestly.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics for sure, because I learned it’s going to take me further, in my case, than athletics will, I believe. So focusing on academics is more important.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: They are close, I don’t know what I’d do without sports, but it’s not as important.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I think my leadership is a unique gift. Right now I’m the commanding officer of the ROTC we have here and through that I have seen how good my leadership is.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Teamwork, for sure, also attention to detail and leadership.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Athletically, I’d like to get near or under a five-minute mile in track and for football, I’m looking forward to playing both sides of the ball and starting in both positions.
Q: Where are you at in track entering your senior season?
A: I’m at a 5:17 mile and a 2:18 800.
Q: Is it doable to get under five minutes?
A: I think so because during one of our last meets I had a 30-second PR which, for a season-long personal record, that’s pretty good.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: Honestly, I’m not sure within the next few years, but long-term I’d like to have some type of career in the engineering field, whether it be mechanical or electrical, and from there see where I go.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Getting that 30-second PR going from a 5:40 to a 5:17 was one of the best moments because all of the close friends I have worked with for months all saw it and were hugging me and jumping up and down celebrating, so that was one of the best.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach (Johnny) Hughes for sure. He’s been not only a coach but also a friend for me and has understood when I went through hard times and was there to help me through. Of course, my parents have helped me with whatever I need and inspired me to move forward.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Stay focused on what matters to you, and don’t let a few slip-ups and a few things that might bother you get in the way of you being happy and successful.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: I’m not quite sure, there’s been a lot of good stuff, most of it comes from music, I’d say, just having that happy feeling and listening to other people talk about going through what I’ve gone through and what their advice is.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I’d say for sure beating that mile PR would give me closure for football and track, but I also know, going ahead, I’m working on being better and I think that second part will also give me closure.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’m happy wherever the world wants to take me, I’m not a very big traveler and don’t dream of traveling, I’m a military brat, so I’ve been to Maine, Texas, I’ve been in Canada, and the places I’ve seen are all beautiful in their own way, so the places I go I will just take it in and make the best of it.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I’m a tinkerer, so I like to learn about things and mess with anything I can get my hands on mechanically or otherwise.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Miss school for away games, especially being four hours away from everything. It’s hard to balance it and then also the downtime, it sometimes it has an effect on you going from one sport to the next to academics to a little sliver away from everything for some quiet time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I would spend that hour with friends, especially the ones I made this past year.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I plan to go to either a military academy or ROTC program in college.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play football in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I would, if I had the opportunity, yes, I would.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: I think my attention to detail would help a lot. I think I have good attention to detail but those little things they will look at, especially at the collegiate level.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: I would say it’s exactly what it looks like. It’s tropical, everything is surrounded by water and, based on that, it’s a happy place.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My mother’s shepherd’s pie.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to go into engineering. What interests you in that field?
A: It used to stem from that tinkering side I have, that’s how I got into wanting to be a mechanical engineer but then working my with dad, who is an electrical engineer, I’ve seen both sides and I just enjoy that electrical side and it comes easy to me.