Q: When did you start running competitively?
A: For the past three years.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played baseball growing up, pretty much my whole like through my freshman year.
Q: Why did you decide to switch from baseball to track in high school?
A: I just fell out of love with the game and wanted to try something new.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I usually hit the gym each day and run for an hour each day.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season its about three hours every day and out of season i tend to rest more often.
Q: Is that down time important for you?
A: Yes, because my legs are always shot by the end of the season.
Q: Rating track versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics because I have to go somewhere in life and I don’t want to play a sport when I grow up, I just want to live my life.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Not really, I think academics is much higher because sports aren’t always going to be there for you.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: People say I’m smart but I don’t always think so.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to be competitive because you are going to have to find a way to do that in anything you do.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, to get as many college acceptances as I can, so get my GPS higher, and then for track, make it back to regionals and hopefully states this year.
Q: Last year you were eliminated in the final round before states. How much motivation does that give you heading into your senior season?
A: A lot because it hurt after all the hard work we put in last year. We have the same people, except one, so hopefully we can do it this year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to be a sport analyst for a sport organization.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Making it to regionals.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Brent (Bishop), coach Peter (Fraga), coach Brian (Barroso), coach Todd (Herce), coach Joey (Gandolfo), they were all father figures for me, because I grew up without a father and they were always there for me. Then my mom, my grandparents and all my family.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: To represent your school with pride and enjoy every minute because it flies by.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Don’t let any person dictate your life and focus on your own success.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just having fun with everybody, since it’s my last year.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Fiji, because it looks like somewhere I can relax and enjoy my time there.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Hanging out with friends and going on the boat.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: After getting back from the long trips at 1 or 2 a.m. and you still have to study, do your work and you have to wake up the next morning and come to school. That’s really tough.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Definitely sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: To attend college and become a sports analyst.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: No, because I want to live the college experience. I don’t want to worry about a sports schedule while also going to school.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s paradise and the community down here is amazing.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Picadillo from my grandma.
Q: You talked about wanting to be a sport analyst. What interest you in that field?
A: I want to do anything to be part of a team. I don’t care what league or sport, I just want to be involved in them. I’ve always studies and enjoyed talking about sports and stats and knowing everything about the sport. I want to be the person in the room while they are drafting a player.