Q: When did you start playing football?
A: I’ve been playing football since my freshman spring season.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played soccer and basketball.
Q: Why did you decide to switch from those sports to football in high school?
A: I guess I liked the contact in football. I had never played before, but I obviously liked it so I stopped playing the other sports.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I practice for about three hours from Monday through Friday with the team at school, and then I work out at home with weights.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason I try to get more mass and stronger, and right before the season I work on my speed.
Q: Do you have downtime away from sports?
A: Yeah, but every once in a while when the season is off, I go to the park and throw the ball around with some teammates. We do that quite a lot.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, which is more important in your life?
A: Academics, well, they are really about the same.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’d say I’m artistic, I like to do art sometimes.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: The biggest thing it has taught me is discipline and also being able to learn from someone else.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to graduate high school and get into some colleges. For sports, my goal is to do the best I can for my team.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to open my own contractor business and be successful in that.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I’d say, against Palm Glades, when I hit a kid and his helmet flew off.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Yes, all my coaches and all my family members have helped me along the way.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Every practice, go hard, and don’t skip because it goes by really fast, and you’ll really miss it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That same advice was given to me, and I’m glad.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just giving it my all, right?
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I’d like to visit Africa, and go on a safari. I want to see some animals like I haven’t ever seen before.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I just lift weights, I like going to the gym.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Not being home all the time, always being at school and then in sports and not at home.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Probably get some rest.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I want to get my contractor’s license and start opening my own company.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yeah, that’s something I would look forward to and would like to do.
Q: Is there any skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Being quicker and faster.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate or someone not from the Keys about your hometown?
A: I’d say it’s a really nice, relaxed place. It’s really calm and a good place to go out on the boat and fish.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’m Mexican, so I’d say some carne con chili, which is beef with some sauce, from my mom.
Q: You have talked about wanting to be a contractor. What interests you in that career?
A: I like building stuff, and I have done some concreting with my uncle. I made a driveway and, after I finished, I felt very accomplished. I just liked doing that, that feeling of knowing I built that.