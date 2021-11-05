Q: How long have you been swimming competitively?
A: I’ve been swimming my whole life, for as long as I can remember.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Yes, I played soccer, basketball, baseball and track.
Q: Why did you decide to focus just on swimming in high school?
A: It was really hard balancing three to four sports at a time, so my junior year I decided to cut everything out except swimming to get as good as I could in the pool. It was my favorite sport and where all my friends were, so it was easy to stick with that.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: In-season, it’s five days a week for about an hour to an hour and a half. In the offseason, it’s two to three days a week for about two hours, but I also do cross fit and other sports outside of school.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Right now, yes, because I injured my shoulder, but other than that I do it all year.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: In-season, the focus is mostly on speed and technique for races, and the offseason is mostly to build speed and endurance.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: It’s pretty close, academics are important because I want an education and that can give me a really bright future, but sports are really important in my life because it’s an outlet to relieve stress and that’s what keeps me motivated to keep my grades up.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I wouldn’t say I’m uniquely gifted, I just work really hard at everything I do so that’s how I get good at things.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: I learn teamwork, leadership, how to work with other people to work toward common goals, setting goals and how to reach them, and the importance of hard work.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: For swimming, my goal, which I couldn’t reach because of my injury, was to reach regionals, although I did improve my times. Academically, my goal is to make all As and pass all my AP and college tests.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: In whatever I do, be successful in that and be happy and make a positive mark on people around me.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: There have been a lot of positive experiences, but my favorite would have been swimming at regionals my junior year. Being in that environment, with those top competitors, was an amazing experience.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Both my parents have supported me my whole life, my swim coaches Lori Bosco and Sarah Mascal have coached me really well and my ROTC officer (Brian) Flanning has helped me be a better leader.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Whatever goals you have and whatever you feel your purpose is, you are capable to reach that as long as you truly want it and commit yourself to it. Also, don’t focus on the end goal but enjoy the process and be patient. Don’t live in the past or future.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: That life isn’t fair or easy and you are going to take losses, but you have to learn to manage that and move on.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Knowing I gave it my all and did the best I could and I built great memories with my teammates.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Australia seems like a really cool place.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I play guitar, watch TV and enjoy spending time with my family and friends.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: A lot of time and stress management because it’s really hard when you come back from a meet late at night and you still have to study for a test or get homework done. It’s not always easy.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: I’d sleep.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: I’d like to go to college and then after that, I’m not really sure what career I want.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: I definitely want to swim in college, but I’d say location is a really big factor because I want to stay in this region of the United States.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Definitely my technique could use work and my endurance, because in college it’s important to have a lot of endurance and that was one of my biggest weaknesses in my high school career.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s really hot.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Anything my parents cook is really good, but if I had to pick one, I’d say rice, beans and tostones my mom makes.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I’m considering going into the military and/or business. Also, maybe something to do with sports, because I like coaching.
Q: Sounds like there is still a wide range of decisions to be made?
A: Yes, I plan to figure that out in college.