Q: How long have you been playing all three sports?
A: Cheerleading since elementary, soccer since I can remember and lacrosse I started my freshman year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I danced, for a long time. I had to decide between dance or soccer because it was too much to do both, so I decided to stay with soccer.
Q: Now that you are into three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: A lot of my sports end up running into each other, so Monday through Friday I’m at the school from 3 until 7 or 8 o’clock.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: I’m usually training for another sport, so it changes with the sport I’m playing. There’s definitely a few weeks I get off, but I take a break then.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Nope.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: Honestly, no. I love sports so much and the family you get from it that I feel everyone should do it.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Definitely academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: No, because I don’t see myself going somewhere for sports and would much rather focus on school.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Lacrosse. It’s a whole family aspect and the coaches are really there for you. For sure, my favorite sport and season.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: We don’t judge, and it brings a whole family aspect to things. You become very welcoming.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I’d like to get my GPA up a little higher, to maybe a 4.3. Sports-wise, I’m a captain for cheerleading already, and I’d like to become captain for lacrosse this year.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to become a PA (physician assistant) and have a big family.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: My junior season when I scored six goals. Every goal felt so good and that I was helping out my teams so much.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Courtney Caputo, coach Alex Pike and coach Darren Bahn.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: Join every sport possible. Everyone is so welcoming and no one is judging. My freshman year I came out not knowing anything about lacrosse and look where I am now. Everyone should play sports.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Go very good your freshman and sophomore years because it determines your GPA and will make it easier junior and senior year.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I definitely feel like by the end of my senior year, I would have accomplished everything I want to do, I’m hoping.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Since I’m Indian, I want to visit India again. The last time I went I was 2, and I want to go back and see everything so I remember this time.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I love cooking, boating, baking, going shopping and hanging out with friends — the whole Keys life.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: I don’t get to spend a lot of time with friends and family after school. I really come home, eat dinner, do homework and go to sleep.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Definitely go home and sleep or chill out.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I’m looking at Clemson, Virginia Tech, UCF and UF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: For lacrosse and cheerleading, yes I would.
Q: Why not for soccer?
A: I used to have a love for it, but the older I get the less love I have for it. But being my senior year, I’m going to still play.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Everything. There’s a lot of good athletes out there who want to go pro, so there would be a lot of I’d have to do.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: About all the fun times we have had boating and just the people in the small town and how everyone is so nice.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: I’d go to Lazy Days and get the fish sandwich with the Key lime butter sauce.
Q: You talked about wanting to become a PA. What interests you in that field?
A: I like helping people. Losing both my grandpas for medical reasons, I just want to help.