Q: When did you start playing your sports?
A: I’ve been doing track since my freshman year, Canettes since my sophomore year and I want to try softball this year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I’ve been dancing since I was 8.
Q: What was it about dance that made you focus just on that?
A: I was really good and I liked when I’d go to dancing competitions and I’d get awards. For me, it was mainly about the competitions.
Q: Now that you are potentially playing three sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Probably about three to four hours every day because I have track for an hour and a half; I know softball practices are up to three hours, so it’s going to be a good three to four hours every day.
Q: Would you have it any other way?
A: No, I’m used to it.
Q: Why add track in high school and now maybe softball?
A: Because I feel I could have done more in my high school years. I’m really athletic, and I want to do more now, and I feel like I could be pretty good at softball.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: They are close, but academics will always be No. 1.
Q: Of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Track, because I feel I could actually go somewhere with track.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To control myself, because sometimes during meets I’ll get mad in the moment, but I have to learn to control and get back focused.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I just want to get my GPA as high as I can. Sport-wise, I’m trying to get recognized this year. I don’t care which way, I’m just trying to get recognized.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I want to go into the Air Force.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: When my 4x100 team broke the school record for the second time last year.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Definitely my coach (Herbert) James. Even when there are days I want to be lazy, he is always pushing me and reminding me of how good I can be. My mom, because I always have to run my best since my little brother is watching me and looking up to me.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Hurricanes?
A: It’s not that bad, just have fun because it really does go by that fast. I didn’t listen when people told me to enjoy, but now that I am a senior, I see it does go by fast.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Always stay young.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I just feel like I will.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: Dubai, because I’ve always wanted to go there and it will complete my dream.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I just work. Really, sports and work is all I do.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to keep my grades up. I also have bad anxiety and, in track, I get really nervous every time. So that’s really tough for me.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Honestly, I would dance. I love to dance.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I want to go to FAMU or UCF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Yes, if it is for money, yes.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: Being more consistent because I know when I get to college it will be more hardcore practices and I have to prepare myself for that. So I guess better time management.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Don’t bring any sweaters and if you come down here you can find a nice beach to sit on.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: My grandma’s sweet potato pie.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: After the Air Force or Army, I want to get a job in business.
Q: Why do you want to start in the Air Force?
A: Because my brother is in it, and he has told me a lot about the benefits and it’s about the same thing as four years of college, but instead I’d just be doing that and when I get out everything will be set for the rest of my life.