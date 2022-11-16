Q: When did you start participating in your sports?
A: I started swimming when I was in kindergarten and started running when I was in the seventh grade. My first year of track was my sophomore year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: Growing up I participated in many sports, which include soccer, basketball, volleyball, swimming, ballet, gymnastics, lacrosse, and cheer for a period of time.
Q: Why did you decide to try all those sports?
A: I started these sports either because of a friend, TV show, or me just finding particular interest in them.
Q: Why did you decide to add track and field in high school?
A: I started to be an active member of the school, and to meet new people.
Q: Why not try some of the other sports you played?
A: I stopped playing lacrosse because I wanted to give track a go.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I work out about five days a week.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in-season compared to offseason?
A: When I’m in-season for track, I do a lot of running and not as much weightlifting. But when I’m out of season, I do two to three times a week running and then three times a week I lift. It also depends on how I’m feeling.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: I would say I do, although I always like to keep myself busy and in shape. Ready for the next season.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: Academics to me are very important as well as sports. I like to keep a balance between the two.
Q: Are sports and academics close in ranking in life importance?
A: Somewhat, because having a healthy mind and body is really important in life.
Q: Between swimming and track, which sport is most important?
A: Swimming has always been important to me since [I was] a child, but running has also become very important to me.
Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I can speak three languages.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: Sports teach you communication skills, teamwork and motivation.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: Academically, I want to be able to pass all the DE classes I signed myself for; meanwhile, athletically, PRing in my running events during the track season.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I personally would love to become a businesswoman or an ambassador who can travel anywhere in the world on the side. Traveling for me has always been something I loved to do. Especially since there’s so many beautiful places in the world.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: I think my best sports moment was last year during my junior year when I PRed in swimming and track. During the swim season when I was swimming at districts, I got a time of 6:38 on the 500-meter swim, which has been my all-time best. And during track, I got a 5:45 on my 1-mile race. I will say it was hard, but I’m super proud of myself to have been able to accomplish these times.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My mom, Beata Bahri, has been a huge motivator throughout my sports career, encouraging me to do my best and to not give up. She was the reason I actually started running, and still love it now.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: My advice would be to try everything that you can at the high school. The high school has so many clubs and sports that you can participate in and meet so many new people. And who knows, maybe you’ll join a club or a sport that you’ve never thought of and fall in love with it. You won’t know until you give it a try. So go try everything, and you’ll become the best version of yourself trying it.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: It sounds silly considering how so many people say this, but take in every moment that you can because high school really does fly by superfast.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — to your sports, how can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: I would say even if you thought of joining a club or a sport but weren’t sure about it. I’d say join it either way because it might be a missed opportunity if you don’t give it a try.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I would love to visit France and Italy, and be able to travel through the Amalfi Coast toward Italy road-trip style. Taking in all the views, food and experiences of the culture.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: Outside of sports, I love to read and swim in the ocean.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: As a student-athlete, I had to learn how to manage my time.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: If I could add another hour to my day, then it would be to read.
Q: What are your plans for after high school?
A: After high school, I plan to go to college.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: It would be something that I’d definitely take under consideration.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: I would tell them that the Florida Keys are beautiful and that there’s so much to do.
Q: Do you have any career aspirations?
A: I have a few ideas in mind, such as being an ambassador, lawyer or some sort of businesswoman.