Q: How long have you been running track competitively?
A: I just started last year.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I played volleyball in elementary school and soccer I played until my freshman year.
Q: Why did you decide to switch from soccer to track and field?
A: I had to work during my sophomore year and my junior year I didn’t make it to varsity and I wanted to be part of an extracurricular activity.
Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: I try to run one to two times a week in the offseason. In-season it’s almost every day.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: To me academics is more important because my goals are more academic than sport related.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I like to play the piano and I sing.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: How to live a healthy life and eat healthy foods, how to stay hydrated.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want to get back on the varsity track team and do better than last year, then for school I want to finish my nursing hours.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: To become an OBGYN and have my own private practice where I can implement both Western and modern medicine ideals.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: This past year’s high school track season. It was great to be part of the team.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: My grandma has definitely been a good support system.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Live outside of your comfort zone, as hard as it might seem. Definitely pop that bubble.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: Live in the present, don’t worry too much about the future. Get things done now.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Colorado, to go skiing in the mountains which seem very pretty, and Hawaii, for the beach vibes and to go surfing.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I like to do yoga, meditate and read books.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Trying to manage my time between academics and sports.
Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Homework or sleep.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: The four main colleges I am looking at are FSU, UCF, UM and UF.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: If it seems like it would fit in my schedule because with medical school I doubt there will be time.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: It’s a great place for a vacation and about Duval Street and other places to go to on boats.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Key Lime pie and Conch fritters.
Q: You’ve talked about wanting to be an OBGYN. What interests you in that career?
A: My grandma is a midwife and I want to go into that and take it to the next step.