Q: How long have you been playing your sports?
A: I’ve been doing volleyball since third grade and softball since fourth grade.
Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?
A: I did a little bit of basketball and some cheerleading.
Q: What was it about softball and volleyball that drew your attention?
A: My mom played softball her entire life, it kind of runs in my family so I was always like softball. And then, at Basilica, the only sport we had to play was really volleyball, so I was always good at that.
Q: Now that you are into those sports, how much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?
A: Both sports practice five days a week, volleyball between two and two and a half hours and then softball is two hours, and sometimes I’ll practice with my dad on the weekends.
Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?
A: Usually it’s year-round because I typically do summer ball for either volleyball or softball.
Q: Would you have it either way?
A: No, I like it, it’s fun. It keeps me busy.
Q: How does your training differ when you are in season compared to offseason?
A: In the offseason you are building your stamina and getting ready for season. In season, you are working more on skills and progressing with your skills.
Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?
A: In order for me to play sports, I have to have good academics, so it’s definitely academics first. Even though sports is kind of my life.
Q: Out of the sports you play, which sport is most important?
A: Volleyball, because I feel more confident in volleyball. It’s always been my favorite sport. Softball is always in my heart, though, so it’s really close to be honest.
Q: Beside sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?
A: I’m creative in a way, I like to do make up in my own time.
Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?
A: To be a leader, I’ve always liked to lead groups or be the main one other there on the field or court when I play.
Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?
A: I want my grades to be better, because grades are a big part of school, and I also want to be more vocal, because I am kind of quiet at times.
Q: What are your personal dreams?
A: I’d like to work to own my own salon when I’m older, so to maybe get into a really good cosmetology school.
Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?
A: Last year when we beat Coral Shores on Senior Night. Also beating Gulliver for the first time in volleyball.
Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?
A: Coach Jason (Garcia) who is my softball coach, my mom and dad who pushed me to do my best and coach John (Griffin) who is my rec softball coach.
Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?
A: Always work hard, no matter where you are, because you never know who’s watching, whether it’s a scout or a college that might be interested in you.
Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?
A: From my softball coach: it’s walk now, run later. Meaning, if we walk onto the field we will be running later in practice, which no one wants to do. It’s actually terrifying to hear that, so I’m always running where ever I go.
Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sports, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?
A: Just knowing I’m leaving my heart on the field and I’ve played my best will give me my closure, knowing I have done everything to improve my team and improve myself.
Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?
A: I want to go to Thailand because our culture compared to theirs is really different, and my friend also went there and said it’s really nice. So it would be something different to see.
Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?
A: I do makeup, whenever I can, in my free time.
Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?
A: Grades and making time for my family.
Q: If you could add one hour to your to your day, what would you do with it?
A: Spend time with my family, for sure.
Q: Do you have any college interests?
A: I do not have any yet.
Q: If you have an opportunity to play a sport in college, no matter the size or location of the school, will you take it?
A: Oh yes, no doubt.
Q: Is there any one skill you feel you need to improve on to make it at the collegiate level?
A: My communication and hustle, in a way.
Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?
A: Very colorful, we have great food, everyone knows each another because we all come from the same high school pretty much and we are all one big family.
Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?
A: Hands down, a Cuban mix. If I could have one right now, I would.
Q: You talked about wanting to go into cosmetology. What interest you in that career field?
A: I would love to open a salon down here, something different and more creative than what we have or maybe even a school.